Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Below $20,000, Ethereum, Binance Dip Amid Sell-off On Back of US Fed Announcement

The global crypto market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark on Friday as the news of US Federal chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks affected the. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $20,000, while other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Binance were also trading in the red.

The most trending coin on Monday morning was Bitcoin, and the top gainer was eCash (XEC).

The global crypto market went down by around 1.67 per cent to $952.6 billion as of 8.30 am. The trading volume was down by 16.65 per cent to $54.2 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $3.98 billion, or 7.34 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $48.36 billion, or about 89.21 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Saturday’s top gainer was eCash (XEC), up by 37.86 per cent, to $0.00005103. The top loser was Avalanche (AVAX), down 9.71 per cent at $18.10.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell 1.42 per cent to $19,761.91.

BTC’s trading remained range-bound bound throughout August 28 and for the most part it was trading with losses. Sometime around 4.49 am on August 29, BTC price came under significantly heavy selling pressure and fell below the $20,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,600.79, while its volume was down by 9.13 per cent at $26,095,352,093.

Ethereum

Ethereum price fell 3.47 per cent to $1,446.47 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH was trading with losses for the most part of August 28 with its price crossing the $1,500 mark only once around 1.59 pm. However, like BTC, around 4.49 am on August 29, ETH’s price came under big selling pressure and its price dropped and cracked the $1,430 level. It has since managed to recover a bit and is trading above its day’s low.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,427.73. ETH’s trading volume was down by 18.62 per cent at $13,879,508,944.

Other Altcoins

Solana's (SOL) price was down 3.31 per cent at $30.53 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 4.3 per cent at $0.3209 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.89 per cent at $673,880,821.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.03 per cent to $0.4318. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 14.92 per cent to $575,901,841.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.01 per cent to $278.43. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.38 per cent at $799,925,751.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.32 per cent at $0.0618. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.39 per cent at $322,415,506.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 3.13 per cent at $0.00001192.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.05 per cent to $8,580.00. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.55 per cent at $34,136,966.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 9.71 per cent at $18.10 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.44 per cent at $419,409,147.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.2 per cent at $79.75 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.65 per cent at $114,299,533.