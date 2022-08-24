Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Down, QLC Chain (QLC) Most Trending Crypto

The global crypto market was trading with losses this morning. The most trending coin today was QLC Chain (QLC), and the top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ) for the second consecutive day.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.63 per cent to $1.02 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 0.29 per cent to $70.46 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.35 billion, or 7.59 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $64.31 billion, or about 91.28 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz, which was up by 11.55 per cent at $0.2496. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 13.87 per cent at $1.49.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to $21,204.44.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price made the trend reversal sometime around 1.39 pm on August 23 by jumping in the green territory and above the $21,300 level. From here on, it was a volatile trading session with wild price swings, but the price was never too low to be in the red territory. However, after around 7.14 am on August 24, BTC’s price came straight in the red territory and is, hence, trading near its day’s low with losses.

The lowest price for BTC today was $20,955.14 and its trading volume was up by 0.21 per cent at $32,226,521,120.

Ethereum

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,617.06, which is a loss of 0.78 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Like BTC, ETH too managed to break out from the red territory to trade with gains sometime around 7.14 pm on August 23. With each passing hour since then ETH made new highs, but ultimately succumbed to selling pressure and fell right into the red territory sometime around 7.59 am on August 24.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,569.43. ETH’s trading volume was up by 0.21 per cent at $18,655,445,443.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price was down by 0.95 per cent at $34.83 today.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.07 per cent to $0.4553. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 20.65 per cent to $575,486,546.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.66 per cent at $295.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31 per cent at $1,004,771,727.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.69 per cent at $0.06746. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.74 per cent at $337,941,784.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.74 per cent at $0.00001309.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.84 per cent to $9,102.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.61 per cent at $218,533,533.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.84 per cent at $22.99 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.89 per cent at $432,047,531.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.99 per cent at $87.27 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.72 per cent at $219,109,577.