Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices: ETH Gets A Date For Merger With Beacon Chain, BTC Falls 2.93%

Global crypto market slides 1.81 per cent to $1.14 trillion; Blackrock announces spot bitcoin trust; ETH gets a date for mainnet merger with the proof-of-stake Beacon chain

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 7:13 pm

The global crypto market cap decreased by 1.81 per cent to $1.14 trillion, while the trading volume fell by 20.58 per cent to $77.07 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance shrank by 0.45 per cent to 40 per cent after losses in Friday’s session.

In other developments, according to a report by the London-based blockchain research firm, Elliptic Ltd., cybercriminals have laundered $540 million using cross-chain bridge RenBridge since 2020. The report noted that cross-chain bridge platforms have emerged as an alternative to tumblers for cybercriminals to launder stolen cash.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC fell by 2.93 per cent to $23,790.04. As a result, the total market capitalisation decreased by 2.92 per cent to $454,852,323,694, and the trading volume decreased by 16.60 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The world's largest asset manager Blackrock announces a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional investors. "Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets," said the company in a blog post.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of ETH decreased by 0.59 per cent to $1,878.36. The total market cap decreased by 0.58 per cent to $229,032,768,284 and the trading volume decreased by 31.50 per cent to $19,619,973,982. The Goerli testnet merging for Ethereum was completed successfully. It is the third and final test run before Ethereum's mainnet merger with the proof-of-stake beacon chain. The merge is reportedly scheduled for September 15, 2022.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL)

SOL’s price decreased by 3.22 per cent to $42.61. Its market cap decreased by 3.18 per cent to $14,858,137,198 and its trading volume decreased by 28.27 per cent to $1,303,830,937

Cardano (ADA)

The price of ADA decreased by 1.62 per cent to $0.527, its market cap decreased to $17,906,612,341 and its trading volume decreased by 37.19 per cent to $627,219,986

Binance (BNB) Coin

The price of BNB decreased by 3.04 per cent to $319.45. Its market cap decreased by 3.04 per cent to $51,538,522,781 and its trading volume decreased by 25.55 per cent to $1,295,190,290.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) 

The price of Dogecoin fell by 1.12 per cent to $0.07067, its market cap decreased by 1.12 per cent to $9,375,786,562 and its trading volume increased by 7.99 per cent to $516,689,276.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The price of SHIB decreased by 0.70 per cent to $0.00001232. Its market cap decreased by 0.70 per cent to $6,766,224,516 and its trading volume decreased by 4.43 per cent to $450,352,504.

