Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices: BTC Soars Above $24,000 Again, ETH Price Rises To $1,991

BTC reclaimed its $24,000 mark, while the ETH soared more than six per cent even as the overall market withdrew

Crypto
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 6:28 pm

The global cryptocurrency market fell 3.28 per cent to $1.18 trillion, while the trading volume decreased by 8.34 per cent to $70.76 billion. In contrast, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw significant gains in Friday’s trading.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC's price soared by 2.78 per cent to $24,464, raising its market cap by 2.79 per cent to $467,777,351,030. However, the trading volume decreased by 11.68 per cent to $28,725,366,686.

Bitcoin’s dominance in the market also fell by 0.21 per cent to 39.79 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of ETH rose 6.01 per cent to $1,991, pushing its market cap higher by 6.02 per cent to $242,842,548,597. The trading volume also increased 0.30 per cent to $19,740,912,170 in the last 24 hours.

Other ALTcoins

Solana (SOL)

SOL’s price jumped 9.96 per cent to $46.81. The market cap increased by 9.96 per cent to $16,322,732,221, and its trading volume increased by 30.17 per cent to $1,697,196,969.

Cardano (ADA)

ADA’s price increased by 6.50 per cent to $0.5618, and its market cap rose by 5.89 per cent to $18,955,944,637. The trading volume increased by 29.77 per cent to $814,436,388. 

Binance (BNB)

The price of BNB increased by 3.97 per cent to $332, while its market cap increased by 3.97 per cent to $53,624,938,875. But the trading volume decreased by 17.02 per cent to $1,079,293,842.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price increased by 3.26 per cent to $0.07291; its market capitalization increased by 3.26 per cent to $9,672.411,501 and its trading volume decreased by 12.76 per cent to $451,510,027.

