Crypto Tax Law To Be Considered Today;PUBG Publisher Partners With Solana; Dogecoin up 10%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Finance Bill 2022-23, which proposed crypto taxation under Section 115 BBH (Read more about it here), in Lok Sabha for consideration today.

Meanwhile, PUBG’s publisher Krafton Games has reportedly partnered up with Solana (SOL) Labs for an upcoming blockchain-based project. According to a press release, this partnership is expected to bring NFT and other crypto blockchain gaming based services to PUBG.

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.58 per cent to $1.95 trillion at 8.32 am. The global crypto volume too increased by 2.02 per cent to $98.44 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"Bitcoin and Ether are trading sideways, however other major cryptocurrencies seem to be continuing the largely bullish trend. Currently, buyers remain active on pullbacks, thus maintaining the support levels intact," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Krafton, developer of the popular videogame PUBG, said it had signed a deal with Solana Labs to jointly develop blockchain and NFT-based games and services. The developer said it intended to leverage its game building capabilities in the web3 space.#Solana #PUBG #Metaverse #NFTs pic.twitter.com/lzVpYmc1Bs — Solana (@Solana_SOL1) March 23, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $42,908.01, higher by 1.28 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also trading higher by 1.23 per cent at $3,022.81.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by a massive 13.15 per cent at $1.11, Algorand (ALGO) by 1.5 per cent at $0.8311, Binance Coin (BNB) by 1.29 per cent at $409.40, Solana (SOL) rose 4.44 per cent at $94.92, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading higher by 2.2 per cent at $21.

Today’s top gainer was ARC (ARC), which was up by 328.75 per cent at $0.0432. The top loser was Metakings (MTK), which was down by 99.15 per cent at $0.008381.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by a massive 10.69 per cent at $0.1357. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.07879. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also rose by 5.06 per cent at $0.00002461.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 2.55 per cent at $0.0000007414. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 7.53 per cent at $0.00003524, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 6.59 per cent at $0.01812.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 0.57 per cent at $20,414.49. Terra (LUNA) was up by 1.77 per cent at $95.08, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 0.71 per cent to $84.84, Uniswap (UNI) was up by 2.66 per cent to trade at $10.10, and Aave (AAVE) gained 2,.12 per cent to $155.65.

dogecoin

Latest Updates

The finance bill was already sent to the upper house (Rajya Sabha) of Parliament for consideration. Today Sitharaman will present it in the lower house (Lok Sabha).

“Krafton will continuously see ways to work closely with blockchain companies like Solana Labs as we work toward establishing our Web 3.0 ecosystem. Through this cooperation, Krafton will acquire the insight needed to accelerate its investment in and output of blockchain-based experiences,” said Hyungchul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 Roundtable at Krafton, in a press release.