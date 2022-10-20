Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat, BTC Up 0.15%, ETH Gains 0.13%

Bitcoin rose 0.15 per cent, while Ethereum increased by 0.13 per cent. Terra Classic USD was the top gainer, up 13.5 per cent to $0.039

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 6:25 pm

The global crypto market stood at $923.6 billion as the trading volume fell by 16.08 per cent to $43.5 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:30 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic USD; it was up 13.5 per cent to $0.039. The top loser was Quant, which fell 6.2 per cent to $172.2 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.15 per cent to $19,206 in the last 24 hours. At 6:05 am, the BTC fell from $19,147 to $18,976, and its volume reduced by 19.45 per cent to $22.7 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum increased by 0.13 per cent to $1,299 in the last 24 hours to Thursday evening. At 9:05 am, it increased from $1,279 to $1,293. Its trading volume decreased by 15.09 per cent to $8.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.8 per cent to $29.36.

XRP was up 1.8 per cent to $0.46, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.6 per cent to $ billion.

Related stories

Latest Crypto News: S. Africa Classifies Crypto As Financial Products; Dhoni, Kohli To Enter NFT Market

Latest Crypto News: Most Salvadorans Consider Bitcoin’s Adoption As Currency A ‘Failure’

XRP Regains Bullish Behavior As The Race To 0.5 Continues - But Will This METAVERSE Crypto Hit First?

Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.57 per cent to $0.3533. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 9.1 per cent to $397.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 1.3 per cent to $0.0598. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.4 per cent to $316.5 million.

Shiba Inu was down 0.15 per cent to $0.00001006.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.47 per cent to $7,651.5. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.7 per cent to $18.4 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down 1.4 per cent to $15.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.04 per cent to $220.9 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.52 per cent at $82.56, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12 per cent to $158 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Meme Coins Bitcoins Solana Cardano Ethereum DeFi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Allahabad HC Grants 10 Days To ASI To File Counter-Affidavit In Gyanvapi Case

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate

Priyanka Chopra Visits Kenya Amid Hunger Crisis, Urges People To Donate