Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat As BTC Rises 0.39%, ETH Up 0.26, Quant Gains 19%

The global cryptocurrency market rose 0.56 per cent to $845.2 billion on Tuesday evening, lifted by gains in major cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The overall trading volume of the market decreased by 3.1 per cent to $71.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, at 4:00 pm IST.

Dogecoin, which has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past few days, fell 0.47 per cent.

Monday’s most trending crypto was FTT, the native token of the FTX crypto exchange. Quant gained the most, up 19.01 per cent to $121.3. Confex Finance was the top loser, losing 4.6 per cent to $4.1 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.39 per cent to $16,799. Its market cap stood at 322.6 billion, while the trading volume rose 4.8 per cent to $41.3 billion. The intraday low was $16,267.3.

Ethereum: Ethereum was up 0.26 per cent to $1,260. ETH’s market stood at 154.2 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 4.07 per cent to $12.8 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 1.9 per cent to $14.5 on November 15, 2022.

XRP is up 10.3 per cent to $0.382, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 26.4 per cent to $2.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gained 1.8 per cent to $0.3399. Its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 31.9 per cent to $351.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 0.47 per cent to $0.08745. Its 24-hour trading volume fell by 22.7 per cent to $22.7 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 0.77 per cent to $0.000009169.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 2.6 per cent to $6,139. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 36.7 per cent to $24.3 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls 0.17 per cent to $13.3, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 29.8 per cent to $159.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up 2.4 per cent at $59.7, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 37.1 per cent to $91.6 million.