Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat As BTC Falls 0.19%, ETH Gains 2.1%

Bitcoin (BTC) falls 0.19 per cent, while Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) is up by 2.1 per cent and 6.2 per cent, respectively. The Curve DAO token, the top gainer, is up 10.1 per cent to $0.6887

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

The global cryptocurrency market traded flat on Thursday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC) retreated marginally, while Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) tokens saw modest gains.

Dogecoin, a meme coin, fell 1.03 per cent. The most trending crypto on Thursday was Curve Dao, the native token of the decentralized stablecoin exchange.

The overall crypto market cap rose 0.27 per cent to $830.8 billion, while the trading volume fell 9.4 per cent to $59.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

“Bitcoin recovered above US$16,000 as the broader market shook off lingering doubts over the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Positive developments coming from Litecoin, a Bitcoin fork seeing large whale accumulation since last 2 weeks with addresses holding between 1k to 100k $LTCs accumulating over $40Mn due to its partnership with MoneyGram allowing more people to trade, hold and transfer,” said CoinDCX said referring to the market movements.

The top gainer was Curve DAO Token , up 10.1 per cent to $0.6887. The top loser was Ethereum PoW, trading at $3.3, down 5.5 per cent, in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.19 per cent to $16,556 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 318.1 billion. Its intraday low was $16,347. Its trading volume decreased by 7.4 per cent to $31.2 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum rose 2.1 per cent to $1,195 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 146.3 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.2 per cent to $10.9 billion.

Related stories

BTC, ETH, & SOL Are Still Dropping – Will They Recover, Or Is It Time To Buy These New Cryptos?

Is Crypto Dead? No, The Resurgence Is Boosted On These 5 New Cryptocurrencies

The 7 Best Cryptos For Beginners To Buy In 2023

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 6.2 per cent to $13.99 on November 24, 2022.

XRP is down 0.13 per cent to $0.3772, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 20.8 per cent to $1.005 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.93 per cent to $0.3136. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 22.4 per cent to $271.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.03 per cent to $0.08092. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 24.2 per cent to $452.9 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 1.01 per cent to $0.00000895.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 2.3 per cent to $6,144.3. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 47.09 per cent to $20.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises 10.7 per cent to $12.8, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 9.9 per cent to $203.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 0.39 per cent at $57.7, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 67.2 per cent to $79.1 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Currency Gobal Crypto Global Crypto Market Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins DeFi Finances
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13

No New Covid-19 Case In MP; Active Tally At 13