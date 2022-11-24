Crypto Prices Today: Market Trades Flat As BTC Falls 0.19%, ETH Gains 2.1%

The global cryptocurrency market traded flat on Thursday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC) retreated marginally, while Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) tokens saw modest gains.

Dogecoin, a meme coin, fell 1.03 per cent. The most trending crypto on Thursday was Curve Dao, the native token of the decentralized stablecoin exchange.

The overall crypto market cap rose 0.27 per cent to $830.8 billion, while the trading volume fell 9.4 per cent to $59.1 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

“Bitcoin recovered above US$16,000 as the broader market shook off lingering doubts over the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Positive developments coming from Litecoin, a Bitcoin fork seeing large whale accumulation since last 2 weeks with addresses holding between 1k to 100k $LTCs accumulating over $40Mn due to its partnership with MoneyGram allowing more people to trade, hold and transfer,” said CoinDCX said referring to the market movements.

The top gainer was Curve DAO Token , up 10.1 per cent to $0.6887. The top loser was Ethereum PoW, trading at $3.3, down 5.5 per cent, in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.19 per cent to $16,556 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 318.1 billion. Its intraday low was $16,347. Its trading volume decreased by 7.4 per cent to $31.2 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum rose 2.1 per cent to $1,195 in the last 24 hours as of Thursday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 146.3 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.2 per cent to $10.9 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 6.2 per cent to $13.99 on November 24, 2022.

XRP is down 0.13 per cent to $0.3772, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 20.8 per cent to $1.005 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.93 per cent to $0.3136. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 22.4 per cent to $271.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.03 per cent to $0.08092. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 24.2 per cent to $452.9 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 1.01 per cent to $0.00000895.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 2.3 per cent to $6,144.3. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 47.09 per cent to $20.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises 10.7 per cent to $12.8, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 9.9 per cent to $203.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 0.39 per cent at $57.7, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 67.2 per cent to $79.1 million.