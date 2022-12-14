Crypto Prices Today: Market Rises As BTC Gains 2.39%, ETH Up 3.17%

Major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), were trading in the green on Wednesday evening. Bitcoin was the most trending crypto today.

The overall crypto market cap rose 2.11 per cent to $872.19 billion while the trading volume increased by 15.62 per cent to $46.29 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Toncoin was the top gainer today, up 11.52 per cent to $2.61. The top loser was Stacks, down 9.41 per cent to $0.28 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC has gained 2.39 per cent to $17,823 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 342.80 billion. Its intraday low was $17,396. Later, its trading volume increased by 18.68 per cent to $23.76 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 3.17 per cent to $1,323 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 161.96 billion. Its trading volume increased by 43 per cent to $7.92 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 6.47 per cent to $13.99 on 14 December 2022.

XRP rises 1.83 per cent to $0.3913, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 5.62 per cent to $987.23 million.

Cardano (ADA) gains 1.65 per cent to $0.3113. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 42.33 per cent to $297.86 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up by 1.18 per cent to $0.09093. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 22.85 per cent to $647.12 million.

Shiba Inu is up by 2.81 per cent to $0.000009147.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is up by 0.98 per cent to $6,479. However, its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.71 per cent to $25.23 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gains 6.31 per cent to $13.68, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 142.17 per cent to $292.84 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up by 3.46 per cent at $62.30, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 45.02 per cent to $63.94 million.