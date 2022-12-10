Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Market Retreats As BTC Falls 0.37%, ETH Losses 1.41%

Crypto Prices Today: Market Retreats As BTC Falls 0.37%, ETH Losses 1.41%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.37 per cent to $17,165.25, while Ethereum (ETH) was down 1.41 per cent to $1,266.07 on Saturday evening.

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 5:55 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH ). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.61 per cent to $854.80 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 19.62 per cent to $30.57 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 11:00 am.

Today’s top gainer was The Graph (GRT), and it was trading at $0.07213. It increased by 6.69 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Neutrino USD (USDN), which was trading at $0.8347 with a 5.68 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.37 per cent, and it was trading at $17,165.25. Its market cap decreased by 0.37 per cent to $330.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 16.82 per cent to $17.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.10 per cent to 38.61 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.41 per cent to $1,266.07, and its market cap decreased by 1.41 per cent to $154.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 29.85 per cent to $4.5.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 0.72 per cent to trade at $0.3879, while its market cap decreased by 0.42 per cent to $19.5 billion, and the trading volume decreased by 33.56 per cent to $497.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.02 per cent to $13.60. Its market cap decreased by 2.03 per cent to $4.97 billion, and its trading volume increased by 12.67 per cent to $167.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.58 per cent to $0.3132. Its market cap decreased by 0.57 per cent to $10.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.53 per cent to $146.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.50 per cent to $0.09675, its market cap fell by 1.58 per cent to $12.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 12.13 per cent to $375.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.79 per cent to trade at $0.000009237. Its market cap decreased by 0.79 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 10.25 per cent to $73.5 million.

