Crypto Prices Today: Market Retreats Amid Volatile Trading, BTC Down 0.78%, ETH Falls 0.26%

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and Solana (SOL) fell 0.78 per cent, 0.26 per cent, and 2.23 per cent, respectively. The Ethereum PoW is top gainer, it is up 15.37 per cent to $4.06

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:50 pm

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Friday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and other major altcoins saw losses.

The global crypto market fell 0.59 per cent to $854.44 billion, while the trading volume dropped 10.11 per cent to $41.81 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Friday’s most trending crypto was Hay Token, a lending platform.

The top gainer was Ethereum PoW, up 15.37 per cent to $4.06, and the top loser was Dogecoin, trading at $0.09919 after having fallen by 4.02 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.  

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC falls 0.78 per cent to $16,967 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 326.15 billion. The intraday low was $16,888, while the trading volume decreased by 16.26 per cent to $21.30 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is down by 0.26 per cent to $1,279 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 156.55 billion. The trading volume decreased by 18.75 per cent to $6.38 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 2.23 per cent to $13.54.

XRP is down 2.29 per cent to $0.3914, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.61 per cent to $789.38 million.

Cardano (ADA) falls 0.22 per cent to $0.3163. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 13.02 per cent to $205.28 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 4.02 per cent to $0.09914. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 24.65 per cent to $830.86 million.

Shiba Inu is up by 0.11 per cent to $0.000009248.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rises 0.98 per cent to $6,644. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 21.14 per cent to $18.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 1.29 per cent to $13.21, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 4.65 per cent to $153.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) falls 0.23 per cent at $63.93, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 22.37 per cent to $59.15 million.

