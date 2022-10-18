Crypto Prices Today: Market Remains Stable, DeFi Segment Falls As AAVE Slides 2.6%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading slightly higher, while Ethereum (ETH) was marginally down. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading lower. Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano (ADA), the native token of Cardano Blockchain.

The global crypto market cap stood at $932.8 billion. The trading volume increased by 17.4 per cent to $51.03 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Lido Dao. It was up 7.5 per cent to $1.5. The top loser was Quant, trading at 7.01 per cent lower to $195.7 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.42 per cent to $19,555 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade was stable. At 8:30 am, the price of BTC increased from $19,501 to $19,661. At 1:30 pm, it fell from $19,660 to $19,505. Its trading volume rose 27.7 per cent to $28.3 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum fell by 0.57 per cent to $1,327 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday evening. At 1:30 pm, it fell from $1,336 to $1,321. Its trading volume increased by 7.08 per cent to $9.5 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.7 per cent to $30.8.

XRP was down 1.2 per cent to $0.46, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 3.6 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.93 per cent to $0.3684. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 16.02 per cent to $412.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 0.55 per cent to $0.059. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.4 per cent to $180.6 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.72 per cent to $0.000010.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.1 per cent to $7,810. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.9 per cent to $21.4 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.26 per cent to $16.07, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.5 per cent to $189.4 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.6 per cent at $79.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.7 per cent to $116.4 million.