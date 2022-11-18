Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Market Recovers As BTC Rises 1.2%, ETH Gains 1.9%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.2 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) increased by 1.9 per cent, and Solana (SOL) fell 3.6 per cent. Chiliz (CHZ) was the top gainer, up 8.6 per cent to $0.24

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 5:59 pm

The crypto market was trading in the green on Friday evening, lifted by gains in Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins. Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.69 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTT, the native token of the FTX crypto exchange.

The global crypto market was up by 1.2 per cent to $836.1 billion, while its total trading volume fell by 12.7 per cent to $50.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz, up by 8.6 per cent to $0.24. The top loser was Chain, trading at $0.05028, down 3.5 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 1.2 per cent to $16,752 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 321.8 billion. Its intraday low was $16,479. The trading volume decreased by 10.3 per cent to $28.9 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum was up by 1.9 per cent to $1,217 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 148.9 billion and its trading volume decreased by 18.1 per cent to $9.3 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was 3.6 per cent to $13.6 on 18 November, 2022.

XRP rose 2.8 per cent to $0.382, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 17.6 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gained 2.1 per cent to $0.3306. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 14.7 per cent to $230.07 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by 0.69 per cent to $0.0853. Its 24-hour trading volume fell by 15.5 per cent to $428.8 million.

Shiba Inu is up by 0.76 per cent to $0.000009148.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.17 per cent to $6,189. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 11.7 per cent to $19.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rose 0.78 per cent to $13.1, and its 24-hour trading volume increased by 10.2 per cent to $159.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was down 2.6 per cent at $59.7, and its 24-hour trading volume fell 24.8 per cent to $60.2 million.

