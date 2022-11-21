Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Market Plummets Amid Volatility, BTC Down 3%, ETH Falls 6%

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum ETH), and Solana (SOL) fell 3.08 per cent, 6.2 per cent, and 7.04 per cent, respectively. NEM, the top gainer, rose 5.1 per cent to $0.0345

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 5:55 pm

The global cryptocurrency market recoiled sharply on Monday as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other major cryptos saw huge losses amid volatile trading.

The market shrank 3.8 per cent to $797.6 billion, while volume rose 78.9 per cent to $63.8 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain, was the most trending crypto on Monday. The meme coin, Dogecoin , plummeted 9.03 per cent.

NEM, today’s top gainer, was up 5.1 per cent to $0.0345. Chiliz was the top loser, down 17.2 per cent to $0.194, in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC falls 3.08 per cent to $16,118 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 309.6 billion, with the trading volume up by 84.1 per cent to $30.3 billion. Its intraday lowest price was $15,943.

Ethereum: Ethereum is down by 6.2 per cent to $1,123 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $137.5 billion, and trading volume at $9.3 billion, up 101.8 per cent.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 7.04 per cent to $11.8.

XRP is down 7.5 per cent to $0.3522, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 166.5 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Cardano (ADA) falls 5.6 per cent to $0.3059. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 113.1 per cent to $345.1 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 9.03 per cent to $0.07613. Its 24-hour trading volume rises 116.8 per cent to $640.06 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 4.4 per cent to $0.000008653.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 8.9 per cent to $5,907. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 23.8 per cent to $43.7 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls by 6.7 per cent to $11.9, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 60.2 per cent to $163.4 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 5.04 per cent at $56.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.04 per cent to $906.3 million.

