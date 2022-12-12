Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls, Dragged Down By Plummeting Prices, BTC Down 0.99%, SOL Slides 3.12%

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Monday evening, including major currencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Bitcoin was the most trending crypto , while Toncoin was the top gainer. Toncoin rose 9.99 per cent to $2.10. The top loser, Osmosis, fell 9.43 per cent to $0.9137 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

The overall crypto market retreated 1.36 per cent to $844.39 billion, while the trading volume increased by 37.58 per cent to $32.52 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC has fallen by 0.99 per cent to $16,987 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 326.6 billion. Its intraday low was $16,987. Later, its trading volume increased by 40.45 per cent to $17.8 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is down by 1.35 per cent to $1,255 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 153.6 billion. Its trading volume increased by 45.12 per cent to $4.55 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 3.12 per cent to $13.20 on 12 December 2022.

XRP falls 2.51 per cent to $0.3766, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 126.81 per cent to $676.66 million.

Cardano (ADA) falls 1.81 per cent to $0.3063. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 93.67 per cent to $174.92 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by 7.99 per cent to $0.08914. However, its 24-hour trading volume is up by 238.40 per cent to $705.1 million.

Shiba Inu is down by 3.51 per cent to $0.000008886.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 3.52 per cent to $6,724. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 3.52 per cent to $246.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) sinks by 4.01 per cent to $12.85, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 46.10 per cent to $119.6 million.

Aave (AAVE) falls 3.22 per cent at $59.32, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 46.57 per cent to $39.26 million.