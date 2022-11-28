Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls As BTC Drops 2%, ETH Declines 3% Amid Volatile Session

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) fell 2.1 per cent, 3.6 per cent, and 13.4 per cent, respectively. Mina token was the top gainer, up 2.2 per cent to $0.5653

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 6:31 pm

The global crypto market fell 2.8 per cent to $819.1 billion in the last 24 hours to Monday evening, dragged down by losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

However, the overall market volume increased by 25.8 per cent to $45.33 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

The most trending crypto was Bitcoin, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Likewise, the top gainer was the Mina Token, up 2.2 per cent to $0.5653. The top loser was Huobi, down 12.7 per cent to $6.2 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.1 per cent to $16,195 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 311.2 billion. Its intraday low was $16,086. The trading volume increased by 30.5 per cent to $25.005 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum fell 3.6 per cent to $1,168 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 143.01 billion. Its trading volume increased by 36.04 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 5.6 per cent to $13.4.

XRP is down 5.3 per cent to $0.3808, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 91.1 per cent to $1.01 billion.

Cardano (ADA) down by 4.1 per cent to $0.3047. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 36.9 per cent to $241.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 9.4 per cent to $0.09445. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 35.7 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 4.8 per cent to $0.00000902.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 3.6 per cent to $6,244. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 7.6 per cent to $20.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls 5.1 per cent to $12.29, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 54.9 per cent to $173.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 3.3 per cent at $59.50, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 18.7 per cent to $84.1 million.

Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Bitcoin / Digital Currency Ethereum Crypto Prices DeFi
