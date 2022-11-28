Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls As BTC Drops 2%, ETH Declines 3% Amid Volatile Session

The global crypto market fell 2.8 per cent to $819.1 billion in the last 24 hours to Monday evening, dragged down by losses in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins.

However, the overall market volume increased by 25.8 per cent to $45.33 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:30 pm IST.

The most trending crypto was Bitcoin, the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Likewise, the top gainer was the Mina Token, up 2.2 per cent to $0.5653. The top loser was Huobi, down 12.7 per cent to $6.2 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.1 per cent to $16,195 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 311.2 billion. Its intraday low was $16,086. The trading volume increased by 30.5 per cent to $25.005 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum fell 3.6 per cent to $1,168 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at 143.01 billion. Its trading volume increased by 36.04 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is down by 5.6 per cent to $13.4.

XRP is down 5.3 per cent to $0.3808, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 91.1 per cent to $1.01 billion.

Cardano (ADA) down by 4.1 per cent to $0.3047. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 36.9 per cent to $241.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 9.4 per cent to $0.09445. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 35.7 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 4.8 per cent to $0.00000902.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 3.6 per cent to $6,244. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 7.6 per cent to $20.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls 5.1 per cent to $12.29, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 54.9 per cent to $173.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 3.3 per cent at $59.50, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 18.7 per cent to $84.1 million.