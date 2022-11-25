Crypto Prices Today: Market Falls As BTC Down 0.38%, ETH Falls 1.03%

The global cryptocurrency market declined marginally on Friday evening amid a lacklustre trading session. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices also fell.

Dogecoin , a meme coin, gained 5.5 per cent, while FTT, the native token of the FTX crypto exchange, was the most trending crypto on Friday.

The overall crypto market cap stood at $828.4 billion, down 0.36 per cent, while the trading volume decreased by 23.8 per cent to $45.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Friday’s top gainer was the Huobi token, up 9.4 per cent to $5.8. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO, down 7.9 per cent to $3.8 in the last 24 hours as of Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.38 per cent to $16,488 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 316.8 billion. Its intraday low was $16,388. The trading volume fell 25.5 per cent to $23.4 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum declined by 1.03 per cent to $1,184 in the last 24 hours. ETH’s market cap stood at 144.9 billion. The trading volume fell 23.5 per cent to $8.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 0.75 per cent to $14.1 on November 25, 2022.

XRP is up 8.09 per cent to $0.4086, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 58.8 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Cardano (ADA) down by 1.3 per cent to $0.3119. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 16.7 per cent to $226.002 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gains 5.5 per cent to $0.08583. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 1.5 per cent to $438.5 million.

Shiba Inu is up by 0.41 per cent to $0.00000902.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) falls by 0.93 per cent to $6,110. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 35.6 per cent to $13.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls 2.3 per cent to $12.6, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 28.8 per cent to $133.2 million.

Aave (AAVE) is down 0.12 per cent at $57.78, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 31.4 per cent to $54.6 million.