Crypto Prices Today: Market Above $1 Trillion, Bitcoin Rises, Ethereum Volatile Ahead Of Merge

Cryptocurrency prices were trading mixed on Monday morning though the overall market remained above $1 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading with gains, but Ethereum was down ahead of the final Merge event along with other altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). PancakeSwap (CAKE) was the most trending crypto today.



The global crypto market went up by 0.11 per cent to $1.06 trillion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 0.34 per cent to $72.92 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.



The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.29 billion, or 7.25 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $66.59 billion, or about 91.32 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.



The top gainer was ApeCoin (APE). It was up by 9.15 per cent to $5.51. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), down 19.59 per cent at $0.05165.

Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.21 per cent to $21,808.19.



Bitcoin was trading in the price range of about $21,400 to $21,600 throughout September 11, but its price frequently touched both the red and green bases, thereby making its trade volatile. But sometime around 6.39 am on September 12, BTC managed to break out from the lower levels of $21,000 to $22,000 levels and even higher.



Its lowest intraday trading price was $21,406.94, while its volume was up by 6.53 per cent at $38,395,645,571.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.48 per cent to $1,736.81 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.



ETH was trading with losses for the most part of September 11, but sometime around 4.29 pm, it got lifted and managed to break out from losses and trade in the green. However, this was short-lived as within 4 hours, ETH price was back in the red zone. Trading in ETH has become highly volatile ahead of the final Merge.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,730.16. ETH’s trading volume was up by 4.95 per cent at $13,546,616,409.



Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 0.24 per cent at $35.22 today.



Ripple (XRP) fell 1.1 per cent at $0.3534 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.75 per cent at $732,155,581.



Cardano (ADA) fell 0.79 per cent to $0.5071. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 8.73 per cent to $761,240,246.



Binance (BNB) was down by 0.43 per cent to $294.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.67 per cent at $766,561,070.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.8 per cent at $0.06347. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.36 per cent at $349,708,804.



Shiba Inu was down by 0.27 per cent to $0.00001299.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.55 per cent to $10,257.30. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.12 per cent at $48,197,721.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.23 per cent at $20.41 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.88 per cent at $372,555,285.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.44 per cent at $90.84 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.39 per cent at $142,798,387.