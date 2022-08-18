Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Ethereum Clarifies Gas Fee Won’t Dip; BTC falls 1.15%, ETH drops 1.53%

The global crypto market plummeted 1.79 per cent on Thursday, dragged down by losses in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), falling 1.15 per cent and 1.53 per cent, respectively.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 6:37 pm

The global crypto market fell by 1.79 per cent to $1.12 trillion, while the total trading volume decreased by 6.79 per cent to $64.35 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance over the crypto market shrank 0.30 per cent to 40.23 per cent. Thursday’s top gainer was Celsius, up 13.13 per cent to $2.74 in the last 24 hours.

Related stories

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 2.43%, Ethereum Falls 2.52%, Shiba Inu Most Trending Coin 

Here’s Why These Top 3 Tokens Are The Next Cryptocurrency To Explode in 2022 - Decentraland, Kishu Inu, and GryffinDAO

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 0.21%, Dogecoin Rises 8%, Ethereum Most Trending Coin Again

Huobi Token (HT) was the top loser, 10.27 per cent to $4.64 in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC fell by 1.15 per cent to $23,510, while the trading volume decreased by 4.96 per cent to $28.1 billion. Its market cap decreased by 1.14 per cent to $449.6 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH Foundation has clarified that there won’t be any reduction in the gas fee after the Merge. “Gas fees are a product of network demand relative to the network’s capacity,” it said.

“The Merge deprecates the use of proof-of-work, transitioning to proof-of-stake for consensus, but does not significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput,” said the ETH Foundation in a blog post.

ETH fell by 1.53 per cent to $1,852, and its market cap decreased by 1.51 per cent to $226.02 billion. The trading volume also dropped 0.58 per cent to $17.7 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

XRP

The XRP price gained 0.17 per cent to $0.3772, while its market cap rose 0.17 per cent to $18.6 billion. The trading volume decreased by 10.60 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Solana (SOL)

SOL’s price fell by 3.89 per cent to $41.13. Its market cap decreased by 3.90 per cent to $14.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 15.67 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA)

The price of ADA dropped 2.11 per cent to $0.5416, and its trading volume decreased by 17.89 per cent to $766.8 million. Its market cap also fell by 2.11 percent to $18.2 billion,

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price decreased by 3.22 per cent to $0.08105, and its market cap fell by 3.22 per cent to $10.7 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 53.04 per cent to $718 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price jumped 6.17 per cent to $0.00001487 and the trading volume decreased by 11.32 per cent to $855.5 million. Its market cap decreased by 6.17 per cent to $8.1 billion. 

Tags

Business Crypto  Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Investments Crypto Currency, Bitcoin, Digital Currency Ethereum (ETH) Bitcoins Shiba Inu Dogecoin Meme Coins
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War

Sharad Pawar Bats For Genetically Modified Crops To Avert Food Crisis After Ukraine War