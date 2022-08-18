Crypto Prices Today: Ethereum Clarifies Gas Fee Won’t Dip; BTC falls 1.15%, ETH drops 1.53%

The global crypto market fell by 1.79 per cent to $1.12 trillion, while the total trading volume decreased by 6.79 per cent to $64.35 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance over the crypto market shrank 0.30 per cent to 40.23 per cent. Thursday’s top gainer was Celsius, up 13.13 per cent to $2.74 in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) was the top loser, 10.27 per cent to $4.64 in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC fell by 1.15 per cent to $23,510, while the trading volume decreased by 4.96 per cent to $28.1 billion. Its market cap decreased by 1.14 per cent to $449.6 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH Foundation has clarified that there won’t be any reduction in the gas fee after the Merge. “Gas fees are a product of network demand relative to the network’s capacity,” it said.

“The Merge deprecates the use of proof-of-work, transitioning to proof-of-stake for consensus, but does not significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput,” said the ETH Foundation in a blog post.

ETH fell by 1.53 per cent to $1,852, and its market cap decreased by 1.51 per cent to $226.02 billion. The trading volume also dropped 0.58 per cent to $17.7 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

XRP

The XRP price gained 0.17 per cent to $0.3772, while its market cap rose 0.17 per cent to $18.6 billion. The trading volume decreased by 10.60 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Solana (SOL)

SOL’s price fell by 3.89 per cent to $41.13. Its market cap decreased by 3.90 per cent to $14.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 15.67 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA)

The price of ADA dropped 2.11 per cent to $0.5416, and its trading volume decreased by 17.89 per cent to $766.8 million. Its market cap also fell by 2.11 percent to $18.2 billion,

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE’s price decreased by 3.22 per cent to $0.08105, and its market cap fell by 3.22 per cent to $10.7 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 53.04 per cent to $718 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB’s price jumped 6.17 per cent to $0.00001487 and the trading volume decreased by 11.32 per cent to $855.5 million. Its market cap decreased by 6.17 per cent to $8.1 billion.