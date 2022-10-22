Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano Rise, Klaytn (KLAY) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with altcoins such as Solana, Binance and others falling, but Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and others rising on Saturday morning. In the meme coins section, Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading with slight gains, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) was trading with losses. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.15 per cent to $917.11 billion but its trading volume was up by 20.74 per cent to $53.37 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn (KLAY); it was up 7.26 per cent at $0.141. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.06349 with losses of 6.67 per cent in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.08 per cent to $19,132.83.

BTC was trading with losses right up till the evening of October 21. Sometime after 6 pm, BTC started recouping its losses and by 9.30 pm, it was back in the green zone.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,770.97, while its volume was up by 33.14 per cent at $31,556,275,735.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.52 per cent to $1,296.33 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH was also trading with losses for most of October 21 and managed to recover from its low price point around 7 pm on October 22. It was around this time that ETH started its uphill journey and by 11.10 pm, it crossed over to trade around $1,300.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,260.67. ETH’s trading volume was up by 15.13 per cent at $9,959,902,158.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.53 per cent at $27.74 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.99 per cent at $0.4587 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.44 per cent at $1,511,276,308.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.46 per cent to $0.3461. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.22 per cent to $495,660,226.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.19 per cent to $268.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.44 per cent at $565,046,960.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.45 per cent at $0.05949. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.73 per cent at $222,854,699.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.38 per cent to $0.000009964.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.46 per cent to $7,571.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.03 per cent at $18,793,973.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.47 per cent at $15.60 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.02 per cent at $221,066,720.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.99 per cent at $82.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.61 per cent at $121,718,707.