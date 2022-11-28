Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 6% As Major Coins Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB) Fall Up To 7%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were down but meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki (Floki) and others were up trading with gains.

The crypto market cap fell about 2.72 per cent to $817.05 billion and its trading volume was up by 30.45 per cent to $44.31 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Celo (CELO); it was up 26.06 per cent at $0.6772. The top loser was Curve DAO Token (CRV), which was trading at $0.6391 with a loss of 9.74 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.16 per cent to $16,175.78.

BTC was trading with gains on November 27 right up until 4.20 am on November 28. This is because around 4.20 am, BTC's price was pushed into the red territory and ultimately BTC experienced a steep fall from $16,588 to $16,095 within 2 hours.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,599.05, while its volume was down by 40.83 per cent at $24,438,728,295.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 3.87 per cent to $1,167.53 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH’s trade on November 27 was highly volatile with its price frequently fluctuating between red and green territories. ETH fell from the peak of $1,216 to the lows of $1,162.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,162.19. ETH’s trading volume was up by 24.17 per cent at $5,656,657,153.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 9.36 per cent at $12.82 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 5.62 per cent at $0.3774 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 56.67 per cent at $874,585,807.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 4.26 per cent to $0.3024. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.44 per cent to $223,154,139.

Binance (BNB) was down by 7.33 per cent to $292.58. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.4 per cent at $973,582,925.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 6.06 per cent at $0.09501. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 231.61 per cent at $2,247,739,394.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.17 per cent to $0.000008906.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 5.72 per cent to $6,055.49. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.91 per cent at $19,609,863.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.43 per cent at $12.09 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.03 per cent at $141,380,915.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 4.85 per cent at $59.54 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.56 per cent at $102,294,155