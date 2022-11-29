Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 6.38%, Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.64%, Ethereum (ETH) 1.19%

The crypto market today was trading with gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were up. Other altcoins too were up trading with gains as of Tuesday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin (BTC). In the meme coin section, Dogecoin (DOGE) today also defied the market wide percentage gains value and rose considerably higher than other coins.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.9 per cent to $825.42 billion and its trading volume was up by 1.18 per cent to $44.99 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Fantom (FTM); it was up 12.54 per cent at $0.2027. The top loser was Chain (XCN), which was trading at $0.0376 with a loss of 10.01 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.64 per cent to $16,271.66.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile with a steep rise in the fluctuations in price on November 28. Trading volume too was volatile and at times were up and sometimes down marginally. Overall the trade for BTC lacked a direction in either side of the price band between $16,054 to $16,300.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,054.53, while its volume was down by 0.27 per cent at $24,410,985,242.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 1.19 per cent to $1,184.05 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH was trading with losses since the morning of November 28 and this trend continued well within the night too. However around 1 am on November 29 ETH recovered all its losses and gradually built up its gains and by the morning completely recovered and started commanding a premium for its price. Currently ETH is trading at its day’s highest price level.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,156.06. ETH’s trading volume was up by 15.05 per cent at $6,534,577,515.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.57 per cent at $13.43 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.91 per cent at $0.3862 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.74 per cent at $1,018,151,643.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.19 per cent to $0.3078. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.53 per cent to $215,467,615.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.21 per cent to $295.94. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.71 per cent at $1,019,483,351.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 6.38 per cent at $0.1021. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 42.43 per cent at $1,322,629,399.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.86 per cent to $0.000009173.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 3.43 per cent to $6,310.44. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.2 per cent at $19,271,310.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.83 per cent at $12.38 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.65 per cent at $154,037,870.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.42 per cent at $61.04 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.03 per cent at $67,315,968.