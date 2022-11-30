Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 6.21, Bitcoin (BTC) Up , Ethereum (ETH) Up 7.37%, Binance (BNB) Up To 7%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 3.72 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.37 per cent, Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 6.21 per cent. PancakeSwap (CAKE) was the most trending, but Fantom (FTM) was the top gainer today with 26.06 per cent gains.

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:01 am

The crypto market today was trading with gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), were up trading with significant gains and the trading volume too was up for most altcoins.

The crypto market cap rose about 3.55 per cent to $854.44 billion and its trading volume was up by 8.69 per cent to $48.38 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Fantom (FTM); it was up 13.37 per cent at $0.2307. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $3.77 with a loss of 7.66 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning. 

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.72 per cent to $16,893.54.

BTC was trading with slight gains on November 29, however experienced a sudden price surge around 6.10 am on November 30 and this ultimately pushed up BTC by several percentage points. 

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,281.12, while its volume was up by 11.92 per cent at $26,848,519,743.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 7.37 per cent to $1,270.36 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

A trend similar to BTC was also observed in ETH and it too spiked around 6 am on November 30 to create a new high price level and with each passing hour created a new high price.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,183.55. ETH’s trading volume was up by 41.18 per cent at $9,134,807,934.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 2.92 per cent at $13.85 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.86 per cent at $0.405 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.55 per cent at $1,003,461,250.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.78 per cent to $0.3163. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.59 per cent to $212,017,455.

Binance (BNB) was up by 2.23 per cent to $303.08. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.89 per cent at $995,369,002.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 6.21 per cent at $0.1078. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.43 per cent at $1,459,564,014.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.64 per cent to $0.000009328.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.82 per cent to $6,658.79. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.47 per cent at $25,081,181.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 5.26 per cent at $12.98 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.74 per cent at $181,133,346.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 5.46 per cent at $64.20 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.23 per cent at $68,044,862.

