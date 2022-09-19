Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Trading With Losses, Bitcoin Down 6%, Ethereum 10%, Binance 5%

In the last 24 hours to Monday morning, prices of most cryptocurrencies, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), fell rapidly.

The global crypto market capitalisation was down by 6.55 per cent to $909.4 billion. However, the total crypto market volume increased by 43.72 per cent to $69.19 billion, as of 8.30 am, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ). It was up by 5.29 per cent to $0.2361. The top loser was Ethereum Classic (ETC), down 18.21 per cent at $28.11. The most trending crypto was ETHPoW (ETHW).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 6.18 per cent to $18,813.97.

The upward journey of the price of BTC was cut short sometime around 3.09 pm on September 18 and its price fell from $20,000 levels to $19,800 levels and then went further down within a matter of a few hours. The steepest fall in BTC occurred around 7.34 am on September 19 when its price fell from $19,400 levels to $18,800 levels within 20 minutes.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,806.44, while its volume was up by 40.1 per cent at $33,586,373,653.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 10.41 per cent to $1,304.12 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Ethereum’s price seems to have taken a heavy beating ever since the Merge event occurred. It has still not reached its pre-Merge price levels. Like BTC, ETH too started falling around 3.11 pm on September 18, which dragged its price below the $1,400 mark and even lower.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,301.20. ETH’s trading volume was up by 67.47 per cent at $17,393,785,730.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 8.59 per cent at $30.75 today.

Ripple (XRP) fell 7.34 per cent at $0.3425 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 68.48 per cent at $2,697,043,210.

Cardano (ADA) fell 9.16 per cent to $0.4485. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 61.39 per cent to $758,838,128.

Binance (BNB) was down by 5.45 per cent to $262.48. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 59.35 per cent at $860,098,333.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 7.54 per cent at $0.05679. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 35.8 per cent at $293,207,811.

Shiba Inu was down by 9.67 per cent to $0.00001074.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 9.76 per cent to $8,254.72. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.77 per cent at $57,262,481.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 10.76 per cent at $16.57 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.08 per cent at $376,127,380.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 11.78 per cent at $71.37 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 85.45 per cent at $130,002,040.