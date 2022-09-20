Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Trading With Gains, Bitcoin Up 4%, Ethereum 5%, Binance 3%

In the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning, prices of most cryptocurrencies, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), gained while the forked version of Ethereum (ETHW) was the most trending crypto.

The global crypto market capitalisation was up by 3.44 per cent to $940.12 billion. However, the total crypto market volume increased by 7.75 per cent to $75.19 billion, as of 8.30 am, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The top gainer was ApeCoin (APE). It was up by 17.18 per cent to $5.82. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), down 0.83 per cent at $4.68. The most trending crypto was ETHPoW (ETHW).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.59 per cent to $19,467.96.

BTC was trading with losses for the most part of September 19 with its price hovering around the $18,400 levels. However, right around 7.09 pm, BTC started climbing upwards and within an hour crossed the $19,000 mark and then went higher. Currently, BTC is trading at its day’s highest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,390.32, while its volume was up by 14.84 per cent at $38,579,215,531.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.74 per cent to $1,365.71 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH was trading with losses ever since the day of the Merge (September 15), and today marks the first day since the Merge that ETH is trading with gains. Like BTC, ETH too experienced an uplift in its price right around 7.04 pm on September 19, and as a result its price climbed from $1,298 to $1,368 within an hour.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,287.42. ETH’s trading volume was down by 0.68 per cent at $17,305,565,114.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.76 per cent at $32.47 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 9.88 per cent at $0.3769 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.04 per cent at $2,646,678,442.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.83 per cent to $0.4501. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 5.51 per cent to $710,763,672.

Binance (BNB) was up by 3.02 per cent to $270.39. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.92 per cent at $1,032,902,145.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.71 per cent at $0.0585. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.76 per cent at $269,507,685.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.79 per cent to $0.00001093.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 2.92 per cent to $8,494.43. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.98 per cent at $49,632,443.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.49 per cent at $17.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.4 per cent at $364,156,432.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 6.64 per cent at $76.42 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 4.99 per cent at $134,736,117.