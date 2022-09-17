Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Trading With Gains, Bitcoin, Binance Up

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.94 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.49 per cent, Binance was up by 1.57 per cent, and Ripple (XRP) rose 8.11 per cent. ETHW was the most trending crypto.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 9:48 am

In the last 24 hours to Saturday morning, prices of most cryptocurrencies, including that of Bitcoin (BTC), were up but Ethereum (ETH) continued to fall for three consecutive days now.

The global crypto market capitalisation was up by 0.47 per cent to $965.23 billion. However, the total crypto market volume decreased by 22.33 per cent to $65.28 billion, as of 8.30 am, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ). It was up by 9.59 per cent to $0.2153. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), down 11.76 per cent at $1.59. The most trending crypto was ETHPoW (ETHW).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.94 per cent to $19,911.07.

BTC’s upward journey was clipped sometime around 6.54 pm on September 17 when its price had fallen from around $19,700 levels to $19,400 levels within a span of about 3 hours.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,400.08, while its volume was down by 14.49 per cent at $30,408,932,814.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.49 per cent to $1,440.95 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile and has been on a downward journey since the day of the Merge event. Although ETH was trading with gains for most of the time in the morning of September 16, it was around 5.29 pm when ETH recorded a fall from about $1,470 level to about $1,406 level within 3 hours.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,415.58. ETH’s trading volume was down by 39.14 per cent at $15,796,468,688.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.18 per cent at $32.70 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 8.11 per cent at $0.3504 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.28 per cent at $1,397,243,211.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.64 per cent to $0.4783. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 12.64 per cent to $578,784,229.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.57 per cent to $276.41. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.31 per cent at $775,575,034.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.97 per cent at $0.06066. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.19 per cent at $223,561,072.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.45 per cent to $0.00001169.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 2.44 per cent to $8,753.79. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 20.29 per cent at $44,988,127.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.47 per cent at $18.32 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.13 per cent at $425,795,721.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.71 per cent at $80.07 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.66 per cent at $120,781,827.

