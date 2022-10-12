Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As BTC Gains 0.23%, ETH Up By 1.2%

Bitcoin gained 0.23 per cent, while Ethereum’s price increased by 1.2 per cent. Solana’s price decreased by 0.59 per cent, while Huobi Token was the top gainer. It gained 17.8 per cent to $6.2

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 6:58 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Wednesday evening, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH ) gained along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Manchester Fan City Token, which is a fan token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $923.2 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 8.2 per cent to $48.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:30 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token; it was up by 17.8 per cent to $6.2. The top loser was Terra Classic USD, which was trading at $0.04856 with 17.5 per cent fall in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.23 per cent to $19,141.02 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was stable. At 3:35 am, the price of BTC sharply increased from $19,008 to $19,114. At 6:20 am, though, its trading volume decreased 2.90 per cent to 27.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum soared by 1.2 per cent to $1,299 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. At 5:05 am, it rose from $1,276 to $1,287. Its trading volume decreased by 9.2 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.59 per cent to $31.2 on October 12, 2022.

XRP was up by 0.88 per cent to $0.48, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.5 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.08 per cent to $0.393. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 32 per cent to $446.6 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained by 1 per cent to $0.06024. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.8 per cent to $238.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 49.81 per cent to $0.00001032.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.57 per cent to $7,890. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.6 per cent to $17.1 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.54 per cent to $16.09, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.4 per cent to $139.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.07 per cent at $72.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.4 per cent to $83.01 million.

