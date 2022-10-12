Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers As BTC Gains 0.23%, ETH Up By 1.2%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Wednesday evening, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH ) gained along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Manchester Fan City Token, which is a fan token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $923.2 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 8.2 per cent to $48.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:30 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token; it was up by 17.8 per cent to $6.2. The top loser was Terra Classic USD, which was trading at $0.04856 with 17.5 per cent fall in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.23 per cent to $19,141.02 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was stable. At 3:35 am, the price of BTC sharply increased from $19,008 to $19,114. At 6:20 am, though, its trading volume decreased 2.90 per cent to 27.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum soared by 1.2 per cent to $1,299 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. At 5:05 am, it rose from $1,276 to $1,287. Its trading volume decreased by 9.2 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.59 per cent to $31.2 on October 12, 2022.

XRP was up by 0.88 per cent to $0.48, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.5 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.08 per cent to $0.393. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 32 per cent to $446.6 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained by 1 per cent to $0.06024. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 14.8 per cent to $238.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 49.81 per cent to $0.00001032.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.57 per cent to $7,890. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.6 per cent to $17.1 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.54 per cent to $16.09, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.4 per cent to $139.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.07 per cent at $72.1, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.4 per cent to $83.01 million.