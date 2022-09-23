Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Recovers After Days Of Losses, Bitcoin Up 4%, Ethereum 6%, Solana 6%  

Crypto markets seem to have been back in green with Bitcoin (BTC) and several other altcoins trading with gains on Friday morning.

The crypto market cap gained about 4.49 per cent to $947.52 billion but its trading volume was down by 17 per cent to 71.56 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Ripple (XRP), and it was up by 26.77 per cent at $0.5141. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0002695 with a 5.03 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Friday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The most trending crypto was Prosper (PROS).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.75 per cent to $19,393.84.

Sometime around 11.34 am on September 22, BTC started its upward journey and with each passing hour kept touching a new high. BTC is currently trading at its day’s highest price level but still below the $20,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,813.46, while its volume was down by 7.97 per cent at $35,896,199,455.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 5.83 per cent to $1,335.28 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile on September 22, with a wild swing in its price. Sometime after 9.49 pm, ETH managed to break out from the $1,260 levels and scale towards $1,320 levels and further up. Currently, ETH is trading at its day’s highest price level.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,257.86. ETH’s trading volume was down by 16.26 per cent at $18,018,251,023.



Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.77 per cent at $32.49 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 26.77 per cent at $0.5141 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 57.2 per cent at $5,316,283,433.

Cardano (ADA) rose 5.43 per cent to $0.4591. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 58.4 per cent to $1,095,913,838.

Binance (BNB) was up by 3.62 per cent to $274.22. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 22.71 per cent at $834,098,669.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 4.7 per cent at $0.05989. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35.69 per cent at $250,121,246.

Shiba Inu was up by 4 per cent to $0.00001086.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 4.26 per cent to $8,458.32. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 39.03 per cent at $40,246,453.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.1 per cent at $17.77 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 34.66 per cent at $279,102,934.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.25 per cent at $76.81 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.11 per cent at $106,571,577.