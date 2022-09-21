Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market In The Red, Bitcoin Down 3%, Ethereum 2%, Solana 2%

Prices of cryptocurrencies, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), fell in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.43 per cent to $926.78 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 9.43 per cent to $67.86 billion in the last 24 hours, as at 8.30 am, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Ripple (XRP), and it was up by 8.78 per cent at $0.4099. The top loser was Synthetix (SNX), which was trading at $2.34 with a 6.35 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

The most trending crypto was ETHPoW (ETHW).

Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.39 per cent to $19,011.31.

BTC’s trade was in the red zone for the entirety of September 20 with its price range-bound between 19,300 to 19,500 levels. Sometime around 12.54 pm, BTC managed to cross over to the green zone, but that was short-lived lived. Soon, BTC created its intraday’s lowest price level and fell below the $19,000 mark.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,813.46, while its volume was down by 7.97 per cent at $35,896,199,455.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.57 per cent to $1,342.51 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Ethereum was trading with gains for the most part of September 20, but the trade was highly volatile with frequent ups and downs. Around 10.34 pm, ETH succumbed to losses and was trading in the red zone. ETH price remained range-bound between $1,319 and $1,370 levels.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,319.20. ETH’s trading volume was down by 16.17 per cent at $14,567,715,672.



Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.84 per cent at $31.86 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 8.78 per cent at $0.4099 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 44.44 per cent at $3,886,884,329.

Cardano (ADA) rose 2.55 per cent to $0.4611. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 1.81 per cent to $690,384,329.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.97 per cent to $267.76. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.43 per cent at $816,235,610.



Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.62 per cent at $0.05947. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.6 per cent at $313,869,919.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.71 per cent to $0.00001063.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.47 per cent to $8,457.72. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.67 per cent at $41,196,114.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.29 per cent at $16.82 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3 per cent at $348,109,979.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.69 per cent at $75.20 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.47 per cent at $114,544,327.