Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes As Bitcoin Falls By 1%, Ethereum Down By 2%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading at loss.

Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token, which is a football fan club token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $918.8 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 34.8 per cent to $53.07 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD; it was up by 37.8 per cent to $0.05487. The top loser was Ethereum Classic, which was trading at $23.9 with 8.7 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 1.09 per cent to $19,091 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was stable. At 12:45 pm, the price of BTC sharply increased from $19,046 to $19,121. BTC’s trading volume increased 37.60 per cent to $28.06 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum fell by 2.1 per cent to $1,283 in the last 24 hours. At 12:45 pm, its price sharply increased from $1,277 to $1,286. Its trading volume increased by 30.5 per cent to $9.2 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.7 per cent to $31.4 today.

XRP was down by 6.8 per cent to $0.4819, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.8 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 5.2 per cent to $0.396. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 73.5 per cent to $657.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 2.1 per cent to $0.05949. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.3 per cent to $271.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.4 per cent to $0.00001028.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 2.4 per cent to $7,847. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 57.03 per cent to $21.1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.2 per cent to $16.01, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 71.09 per cent to $203.06 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.3 per cent at $72.59 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.8 per cent to $77.5 million.