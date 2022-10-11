Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes As Bitcoin Falls By 1%, Ethereum Down By 2%

Bitcoin was down by 1.09 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 2.1 per cent. Solana gained 3.7 per cent, while TerraClassicUSD was the top gainer at 37.8 per cent

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 5:49 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading at loss.

Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token, which is a football fan club token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $918.8 billion. The total crypto market volume increased by 34.8 per cent to $53.07 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD; it was up by 37.8 per cent to $0.05487. The top loser was Ethereum Classic, which was trading at $23.9 with 8.7 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 1.09 per cent to $19,091 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was stable. At 12:45 pm, the price of BTC sharply increased from $19,046 to $19,121. BTC’s trading volume increased 37.60 per cent to $28.06 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum fell by 2.1 per cent to $1,283 in the last 24 hours. At 12:45 pm, its price sharply increased from $1,277 to $1,286. Its trading volume increased by 30.5 per cent to $9.2 billion.

Related stories

The Top Trending Green Crypto In 2022 - IMPT Hits $150,000 Pre-Sale In Just 24 Hours

UNI Price Prediction - Why Cryptos Like TAMA And IMPT Stand A Chance Of Making It To The Top

Big Eyes Coin Leaps Past 5 Million Dollars During Presale! Can The Cat Climb To The Top Of The Crypto Market Alongside Bitcoin And Tether?

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.7 per cent to $31.4 today.

XRP was down by 6.8 per cent to $0.4819, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.8 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 5.2 per cent to $0.396. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 73.5 per cent to $657.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 2.1 per cent to $0.05949. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.3 per cent to $271.9 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.4 per cent to $0.00001028.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 2.4 per cent to $7,847. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 57.03 per cent to $21.1 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.2 per cent to $16.01, while its 24-hour trading volume was up by 71.09 per cent to $203.06 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.3 per cent at $72.59 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.8 per cent to $77.5 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Bitcoins Ethereum Meme Coins Solana Digital Currency Investments DeFi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC