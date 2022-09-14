Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion; Bitcoin Down 8.4%, Ethereum Falls 6.39%

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 8.4 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 6.39 per cent, while Binance was down by 4.15 per cent. ETH was the most trending crypto.

Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion; Bitcoin Down 8.4%, Ethereum Falls 6.39%
Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion; Bitcoin Down 8.4%, Ethereum Falls 6.39%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:32 am

All major cryptocurrencies and tokens were trading with losses and, as a result, the crypto market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark on Wednesday morning.
 
The global cryptocurrency market went down by 5.94 per cent to $998.15 at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 21.94 per cent to $90.08 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.
 
The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $7.49 billion, or 7.4 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $93.47 billion, or about 92.38 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours. 
 
The top gainer was Terra Classic (LUNC). It was up by 11.79 per cent to $0.00035. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 13.27 per cent at $4.60.
 
Cryptocurrency Prices
 
Bitcoin: BTC fell 8.4 per cent to $20,388.05.
 
Bitcoin was trading with gains for the most part of September 13, but sometime around 5.54 pm, the price of BTC fell from $22,600 levels to $21,202 levels within an hour. It continued to fall further until it created its intraday low around $20,000 price levels at 3.44 am on September 14.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,062.67, while its volume was up by 7.52 per cent at $51,259,309,952.
 
Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 6.39 per cent to $1,596.98 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.
 
Like BTC, ETH price too fell around 5.54 pm on September 13 within a span of 50 minutes. By midnight, the price had fallen further to about $1,564. As on today morning, the price has recovered but is still trading close to its intraday low point.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,564.03. ETH’s trading volume was up by 35.11 per cent at $23,139,136,074.
 
Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 11.09 per cent at $33.70 today.
 
Ripple (XRP) fell 5.52 per cent at $0.3346 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 34.29 per cent at $1,449,058,532.
 
Cardano (ADA) fell 4.79 per cent to $0.4719. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 8.3 per cent to $826,116,174.
 
Binance (BNB) was down by 4.15 per cent to $279.23. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.57 per cent at $1,134,855,541.
 
Meme Coins
 
Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.49 per cent at $0.0602. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.31 per cent at $460,995,325.
 
Shiba Inu was down by 3.83 per cent to $0.0000123.
 
Decentralised Finance (DeFi)
 
Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 4.18 per cent to $9,267.68. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.64 per cent at $68,944,673.
 
Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 9.28 per cent at $19.18 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.23 per cent at $675,737,013.
 
Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 8.55 per cent at $84.35 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.93 per cent at $257,293,047.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Investments Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Blockchain Technology Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run