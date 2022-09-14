Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion; Bitcoin Down 8.4%, Ethereum Falls 6.39%

All major cryptocurrencies and tokens were trading with losses and, as a result, the crypto market cap fell below the $1 trillion mark on Wednesday morning.



The global cryptocurrency market went down by 5.94 per cent to $998.15 at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 21.94 per cent to $90.08 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.



The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $7.49 billion, or 7.4 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $93.47 billion, or about 92.38 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.



The top gainer was Terra Classic (LUNC). It was up by 11.79 per cent to $0.00035. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 13.27 per cent at $4.60.



Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC fell 8.4 per cent to $20,388.05.



Bitcoin was trading with gains for the most part of September 13, but sometime around 5.54 pm, the price of BTC fell from $22,600 levels to $21,202 levels within an hour. It continued to fall further until it created its intraday low around $20,000 price levels at 3.44 am on September 14.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,062.67, while its volume was up by 7.52 per cent at $51,259,309,952.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 6.39 per cent to $1,596.98 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.



Like BTC, ETH price too fell around 5.54 pm on September 13 within a span of 50 minutes. By midnight, the price had fallen further to about $1,564. As on today morning, the price has recovered but is still trading close to its intraday low point.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,564.03. ETH’s trading volume was up by 35.11 per cent at $23,139,136,074.



Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was down by 11.09 per cent at $33.70 today.



Ripple (XRP) fell 5.52 per cent at $0.3346 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 34.29 per cent at $1,449,058,532.



Cardano (ADA) fell 4.79 per cent to $0.4719. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 8.3 per cent to $826,116,174.



Binance (BNB) was down by 4.15 per cent to $279.23. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 14.57 per cent at $1,134,855,541.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.49 per cent at $0.0602. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.31 per cent at $460,995,325.



Shiba Inu was down by 3.83 per cent to $0.0000123.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 4.18 per cent to $9,267.68. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.64 per cent at $68,944,673.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 9.28 per cent at $19.18 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.23 per cent at $675,737,013.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 8.55 per cent at $84.35 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.93 per cent at $257,293,047.