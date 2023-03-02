Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market At $1.07 Trillion, Bitcoin Loses 1.07%, Ethereum Dips 0.41%

The global crypto market fell to $1.07 trillion, down 1.05 per cent from the previous day, at 11 am IST on Thursday, according to coinmarket.com. The total crypto market volume lost 3.03 per cent to $45.91 billion over the last 24 hours.

SingularityNET(AGIX) is the top trending crypto, but the top gainer for the day was Maker (MKR), up 5.90 per cent to $900.12. The top loser was Klaytn (KLAY), down 7.81 per cent to $0.2658.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC dipped 1.07 per cent to $23,449.82. Bitcoin is still in the red, despite moving briefly into green yesterday. It continues to make losses in the same manner as last week.

Between 12 am and 1.30 am IST on Wednesday, the price of Bitcoin dipped from $23,708 to $23,419. The prices have remained very volatile since then.

In the last 24 hours, the trading volume was up by 0.36 per cent to $23 billion. The BTC dominance stands at 42.3 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH’s price dipped by 0.41 per cent to $1,644.05.

Despite trading in gains on Wednesday, Ethereum continued its downward trend from last week. ETH stepped into red by 1.20 am IST on March 2, but stepped back into the green in two hours. The price rose from $1,636 to $1,671 in four hours from 1 am IST.

By 7.15 am, its price had again dipped to $1,649. Since then ETH continued its dip. ETH’s trading volume was down by 6.15 per cent to $7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was down by 2.35 per cent to $21.99.

In the 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price dipped 0.61 per cent to $0.3787, even as its trading volume dipped 12.26 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.60 per cent to $0.3555. After a 19.74 per cent dip, its 24-hour trading volume reached $209 million.

Binance (BNB) dipped 1.92 per cent to $299.12. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.72 per cent to $375 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin dipped 1.54 per cent to $0.08086, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased by 25.46 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.56 per cent to $0.00001201.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged 5.91 per cent, whereas its 24-hour trading volume was up by 95 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.17 per cent to $17.41, and its 24-hour trading volume decreased 32 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.85 per cent at $81.44.