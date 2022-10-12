Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH Rise Slightly, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer With 30%, SANTOS Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) slightly rising, and some other altcoins such as Solana, Ripple and Cardano falling on Wednesday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), which is a fan token of Brazilian football club Los Santos.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.05 per cent to $919.26 billion but its trading volume was down by 11.45 per cent to $48.6 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC); it was up 33.12 per cent at $0.05832. The top loser was ApeCoin (APE), which was trading at $4.65 with a 7.68 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.06 per cent to $19,076.23.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile for the most part of October 12 with its price frequently touching red and green zones. BTC’s trading volume was, however, slightly down in the last 24 hours to October 12.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,925.60, while its volume was down by 6.72 per cent at $27,064,549,860.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.42 per cent to $1,285.15 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too was volatile just as BTC. It was trading with gains for the most part. ETH's price has not moved significantly and has remained confined to a narrow range over the past few days.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,272.74. ETH’s trading volume was down by 13.75 per cent at $8,298,569,174.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.84 per cent at $30.88 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.63 per cent at $0.4858 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.91 per cent at $2,081,555,758.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.54 per cent to $0.3926. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 26.74 per cent to $493,896,465.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.5 per cent to $271.72. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.38 per cent at $582,639,522.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.05 per cent at $0.06002. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.97 per cent at $241,766,151.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.28 per cent to $0.00001026.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.25 per cent to $7,832.59. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.14 per cent at $17,538,415.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.14 per cent at $15.92 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.34 per cent at $147,750,878.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.44 per cent at $71.80 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.58 per cent at $82,923,353.