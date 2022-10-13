Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH Rise Slightly, Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) slightly rising, and some other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano falling on Thursday morning.

Today’s most trending crypto was Manchester City Fan Token (CITY), which is a fan token of English football club Manchester City.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.39 per cent to $915.25 billion and its trading volume was down by 6.85 per cent to $45.36 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token (HT); it was up 20.53 per cent at $7.50. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.04532 with a 22.52 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.06 per cent to $19,086.51.

BTC was trading with small gains for most of October 12. Its price remained confined to a narrow range, with frequent wild swings on either side of the spectrum.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,029.76, while its volume was down by 7.93 per cent at $24,993,881,522.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.17 per cent to $1,286.67 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH was trading with gains for the entirety of October 12, but its price remained below the $1,300 mark.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,283.17. ETH’s trading volume was up by 1.88 per cent at $8,456,593,025.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.31 per cent at $30.78 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.2 per cent at $0.4699 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.59 per cent at $1,487,408,728.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.45 per cent to $0.3749. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 4.47 per cent to $515,960,265.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.76 per cent to $269.26. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.2 per cent at $552,316,364.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.99 per cent at $0.05874. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.94 per cent at $208,076,388.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.31 per cent to $0.00001002.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.97 per cent to $7,845.81. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.31 per cent at $15,887,034.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.36 per cent at $15.50 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.38 per cent at $139,397,075.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.93 per cent at $68.82 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.03 per cent at $72,845,951.