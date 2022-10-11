Crypto Prices Today: BTC, ETH Fall, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer With 40%, SANTOS Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins falling on Tuesday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token(SANTOS), which is a fan token of Brazilian football club Los Santos.

The crypto market cap fell about 2.67 per cent to $919.31 billion but its trading volume was up by 65.74 per cent to $55.07 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC); it was up 40.61 per cent at $0.04657. The top loser was Chiliz (CHZ), which was trading at $0.1869 with a 13.23 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.05 per cent to $19,064.66.

BTC was trading with losses for almost the entire October 10 with its price falling with each passing hour. At its lowest point, BTC today cracked below the $19,000 price levels to around $18,980 sometime around 7.45 am on October 11 but has since then managed to bounce back from that price point to trade above $19,000 levels.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,984.66, while its volume was up by 67.29 per cent at $29,176,671,281.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 3.41 per cent to $1,279.57 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH too was exhibiting similar trading behaviour as BTC and fell below the $1,300 mark and lower. However, ETH seems to have fallen less than BTC and remained confined to a narrow price range for trading. Volatility remained high though as suggested by the increase in trading volume.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,272.98. ETH’s trading volume was up by 66.69 per cent at $9,690,064,955.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 5.08 per cent at $31.45 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 7.14 per cent at $0.4939 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 38.48 per cent at $2,535,202,776.

Cardano (ADA) fell 6.75 per cent to $0.3954. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 129.71 per cent to $676,803,017.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.89 per cent to $270.39. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.38 per cent at $697,115,375.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.66 per cent at $0.05888. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 95.09 per cent at $309,670,956.

Shiba Inu was down by 8.22 per cent to $0.00001014.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 4.81 per cent to $7,699.21. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 74.72 per cent at $20,663,757.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 6.6 per cent at $15.90 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 104.94 per cent at $203,829,891.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 4.67 per cent at $72.34 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.38 per cent at $80,556,140.