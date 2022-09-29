Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 4.08%, Ethereum Up 4.25%, Solana Up 3.87%, Helium (HNT) Up 11.85%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 4.08 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 4.25 per cent, and Solana was up by 3.87 per cent. Helium (HNT) was the top gainer with 11.85 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 9:36 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with gains with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins rising. Today’s most trending crypto was Frax Share (FXS), which is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin.

The crypto market cap rose about 3.08 per cent to $941.89 billion but its trading volume was down by 12.1 per cent to $82.41 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT); it was up 11.85 per cent at $5.15. The top loser was Chainlink (LINK), which was trading at $7.73 with a 4.36 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 4.08 per cent to $19,439.15. 

BTC’s trade was highly volatile for the most part of September 28 with its price remaining below the $19,000 mark. However, sometime in the evening around 4 pm on September 28, BTC suddenly jumped straight from $18,600 levels to well over $19,000 levels within an hour. And by 9.19 pm, BTC even crossed over the $19,400 mark and continued to make a new high price with each passing hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,610.66, while its volume was down by 11.28 per cent at $50,798,932,600.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.25 per cent to $1,338.37 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH, too, exhibited similar trading behaviour to that of BTC, and climbed upwards from its low price point sometime around 4 pm on September 28. Although ETH rose, its trade was volatile with frequent ups and downs. Currently, ETH trades at its day’s highest price range.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,267.87. ETH’s trading volume was up by 4.53 per cent at $17,243,822,581

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.87 per cent at $33.56 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.32 per cent at $0.4415 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.23 per cent at $2,351,406,282.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.3 per cent to $0.4355. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 23.75 per cent to $538,048,913.

Binance (BNB) was up by 5.7 per cent to $283.03. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.87 per cent at $822,685,968.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.54 per cent at $0.06062. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.56 per cent at $239,124,630.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.96 per cent to $0.00001117.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 3.43 per cent to $8,217.75. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.56 per cent at $41,960,309.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.39 per cent at $17.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.91 per cent at $231,817,894.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.46 per cent at $76.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.86 per cent at $105,245,214.

