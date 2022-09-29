Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 4.08%, Ethereum Up 4.25%, Solana Up 3.87%, Helium (HNT) Up 11.85%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading with gains with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins rising. Today’s most trending crypto was Frax Share (FXS), which is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin.

The crypto market cap rose about 3.08 per cent to $941.89 billion but its trading volume was down by 12.1 per cent to $82.41 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT); it was up 11.85 per cent at $5.15. The top loser was Chainlink (LINK), which was trading at $7.73 with a 4.36 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 4.08 per cent to $19,439.15.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile for the most part of September 28 with its price remaining below the $19,000 mark. However, sometime in the evening around 4 pm on September 28, BTC suddenly jumped straight from $18,600 levels to well over $19,000 levels within an hour. And by 9.19 pm, BTC even crossed over the $19,400 mark and continued to make a new high price with each passing hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,610.66, while its volume was down by 11.28 per cent at $50,798,932,600.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.25 per cent to $1,338.37 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH, too, exhibited similar trading behaviour to that of BTC, and climbed upwards from its low price point sometime around 4 pm on September 28. Although ETH rose, its trade was volatile with frequent ups and downs. Currently, ETH trades at its day’s highest price range.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,267.87. ETH’s trading volume was up by 4.53 per cent at $17,243,822,581

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.87 per cent at $33.56 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.32 per cent at $0.4415 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.23 per cent at $2,351,406,282.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.3 per cent to $0.4355. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 23.75 per cent to $538,048,913.

Binance (BNB) was up by 5.7 per cent to $283.03. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.87 per cent at $822,685,968.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.54 per cent at $0.06062. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 30.56 per cent at $239,124,630.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.96 per cent to $0.00001117.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 3.43 per cent to $8,217.75. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.56 per cent at $41,960,309.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.39 per cent at $17.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.91 per cent at $231,817,894.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.46 per cent at $76.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.86 per cent at $105,245,214.