Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises 4%, Ethereum 5%, DOGE Up 13%, SHIB 7%

The cryptocurrency market recovered from its low price point and FTX Token (FTT) which was at the centre stage of the rapid fall in crypto market valuation, was up by about 15 per cent and the most trending coin. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), and other cryptos were all up too.

The crypto market cap rose about 4.43 per cent to $859.64 billion and its trading volume was down by 24.65 per cent to $142.79 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ); it was up 21.3 per cent at $0.2043. The top loser was Quant (QNT), which was trading at $118.40 with a loss of 4.04 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.09 per cent to $17,020.50.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,260.29, while its volume was down by 27.38 per cent at $106,206,122,836.

BTC was trading with gains since the evening of November 10 but gained a significant upward momentum at 6.50 pm, which pushed its price from $16,592 to $17,792 within an hour and a half. However, the trading volume of BTC was down.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 4.67 per cent to $1,225.77 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH too experienced a significant buying momentum at around 6.50 pm on November 10. This lifted its price from $1,178 to $1,333 within 2 hours. However, ETH’s trading volume was down.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,160.35. ETH’s trading volume was down by 33.87 per cent at $26,749,778,455.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 40 per cent at $13.73 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 8.26 per cent at $0.3823 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.57 per cent at $2,848,269,981.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 7.45 per cent to $0.3618. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.23 per cent to $1,194,678,271.

Binance (BNB) was up by 6.97 per cent to $293.89. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.02 per cent at $2,348,332,059.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 13.73 per cent at $0.08638. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.61 per cent at $2,382,549,235.

Shiba Inu was up by 7.46 per cent to $0.00001007.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 12.7 per cent to $6,439.41. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.38 per cent at $50,378,993.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 13.75 per cent at $14.94 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.86 per cent at $773,213,366.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 9.77 per cent at $66.19 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.98 per cent at $173,831,680.