Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Most Trending, Solana, Doge Up As Most Coins Flounder

Ethereum slipped ahead of the Merge event, but Bitcoin (BTC) was up and the most trending cryptocurrency today. Altcoins prices were mixed and the DeFi coins were mostly up.



The global cryptocurrency market went up by 0.5 per cent to $1.06 trillion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 21.94 per cent to $90.08 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.



The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.44 billion, or 7.15 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $83.59 billion, or about 92.79 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.



The top gainer was Ravencoin (RVN). It was up by 25.11 per cent to $0.06546. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), down 20 per cent at $0.0003271.



Cryptocurrency Prices



Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.99 per cent to $22,200.79.



Bitcoin was trading with gains on September 12, but after 11.54 am, BTC’s price climbed further and managed to break out from the $21,600 levels to $22,200 levels within a span of 2 hours. By evening around 7.44 pm, BTC went up further and continued to create a new high price with each passing hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $21,603.90, while its volume was up by 19.95 per cent at $46,941,857,285.



Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.74 per cent to $1,704.36 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Ethereum has been trading with losses since the last two days. Sometime around 9.14 pm on September 12, ETH’s price breached the $1,700 mark and was, hence, trading below it for close to 1 hour. This was until a fresh buying momentum, which started from 10.44 pm, lifted ETH above $1,700 levels. ETH, however, is experiencing a volatile trade with its price frequently going up and down.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,682.43. ETH’s trading volume was down by 23.29 per cent at $17,054,437,648.



Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 8.46 per cent at $37.89 today.



Ripple (XRP) fell 0.02 per cent at $0.3529 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 45.05 per cent at $1,084,177,068.



Cardano (ADA) fell 2.21 per cent to $0.4962. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 8.3 per cent to $826,116,174.



Binance (BNB) was down by 0.99 per cent to $291.06. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 28.59 per cent at $991,398,399.



Meme Coins



Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.15 per cent at $0.06344. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.18 per cent at $371,122,490.



Shiba Inu was down by 1.54 per cent to $0.00001276.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)



Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 5.35 per cent to $9,688.37. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.84 per cent at $47,816,518.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 3.32 per cent at $21.09 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 91.25 per cent at $713,733,885.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.21 per cent at $92.90 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 55.84 per cent at $222,513,975.