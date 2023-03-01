Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Gains 1.48%, Ethereum Up 1.31%

The global crypto market was bullish after a day of losses, on March 1, 2023. It was a profitable day for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and other major altcoins.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation stood at $1.08 trillion at 11 pm IST, an increase of 0.85 per cent from the previous day, according to data from coinmarket.com.

The total crypto market volume increased by 3.58 per cent to $46.95 billion over the last 24 hours.

The top trending crypto was Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the top gainer for the day was Stacks (STX), up by 13.79 per cent to $1.01, while the top loser was NEM (XEM), down by 5.16 per cent to $0.05365

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of Bitcoin rose by 1.48 per cent to $23,788.87. While Bitcoin has gained value compared to yesterday, it is still trading in the red when compared to last week.

During the period between 12.50 am and 3.20 am IST, the price of Bitcoin dipped from $23,450 to $23,088. However, by 10.35 am IST on Wednesday, it had reached a high of $23,788. . ETH’s trading volume was up by 1.16 per cent to $22.5 billion. Its dominance stands at 42.3 per cent.

Ethereum: ETH’s price rose by 1.31 per cent to $1,650.43. After multiple days of trading in red, ETH touched green at around 9 pm IST on Tuesday but again dipped into red in 3 hours. The price dipped from $1,50 to $1603 in three hours from 12 am IST but showed gradual recovery till 11 am on Wednesday touching $1,650.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,601.55. ETH’s trading volume was up by 6.88 per cent to $7.4 billion. Its dominance stands at 18.7 per cent.

Other Altcoins

Solana (SOL) was up by 0.73 per cent to $22.58.

In its 24-hour trading, Ripple’s (XRP) price rose 0.83 per cent to $0.3799, even as its trading volume dipped 7.33 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.98 per cent to $0.3621. After a 8.60 per cent increase, its 24-hour trading volume reached $255 million.

Binance (BNB) rose 0.71 per cent to $306.16. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.50 per cent to $357 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 0.32 per cent to $0.0823, and its 24-hour trading volume rose by 15.46 per cent.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.04 per cent to $0.00001236.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) surged by 5.98 per cent, even though its 24-hour trading volume was up by 56.34 per cent.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 10.28 per cent to $17.61, and its 24-hour trading volume dipped by 0.65 per cent.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.33 per cent at $81.04.