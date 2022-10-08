Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin fell 2.3%, Ethereum Dropped 2%, XRP Up 5.1% Amid Volatile Trading

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), on Saturday evening. Prices of meme coins, like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also down.

Today’s most trending crypto was BNB coin, the native token of BNB chain.

The global crypto market cap stood at $944.9 billion, while the trading volume fell 3.1 per cent to $49.7 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:30 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was XRP. It was up 5.1 per cent to $0.5158.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 2.3 per cent to 19,509 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s intraday low was $19,460, recorded at 10:34 am. The trading volume fell 6.2 per cent to $26.9 billion.

Ethereum’s price fell by 2 per cent to $1,328 in the last 24 hours to Saturday evening. At 2:30 pm, ETH fell $1,327, its intraday low. Its trading volume decreased by 10.6 per cent to $9.1 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was down 0.93 per cent at $32.9 today.

XRP was up 5.1 per cent at $0.5159 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 73.4 per cent at $2.9 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.40 per cent to $0.4254. Its 24-hour trading volume rose 8.2 per cent to $411.7 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 1.7 per cent at $0.06224. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.6 per cent at $287.1 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.05 per cent to $0.00001106.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 0.92 per cent to $8,114. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.2 per cent at $18.3 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by per cent at $16.8 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.3 per cent at $150 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.03 per cent at $75.7 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.7 per cent at $74.09 million.