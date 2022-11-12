Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 2%, Ethereum Up 2%, FTX Token (FTT) Down 14% But Most Trending

FTX Token (FTT) was the top losing and the most trending crypto today ever since it was announced that they were filing for chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy proceedings. Apart from Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), some other altcoins, every other crypto, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance (BNB), were down.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.77 per cent to $852.71 billion and its trading volume was down 34.78 per cent to $93.16 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was GMX (GMX); it was up 13.1 per cent at $36.88. The top loser was FTX Token (FTT), which was trading at $2.38 with a loss of 13.99 per cent in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.48 per cent to $16,838.17.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $16,543.48, while its volume was down by 32.6 per cent at $52,863,191,268.

BTC was trading with gains for the entire morning of November 11. However, around 6.30 pm, BTC started falling rapidly and by 7.30 pm was completely engulfed with losses. BTC’s trading volume also was down by a significant margin.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 2.02 per cent to $1,276.42 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH was trading with gains on November 11 and at one point when BTC started falling ETH also took a hit. However, however it managed to recover from that low point and is now one of the few altcoins that are trading with gains as of November 12 morning.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,211.33. ETH’s trading volume was down by 27.13 per cent at $19,610,909,642.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.83 per cent at $16.11 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.15 per cent at $0.3798 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 45.92 per cent at $1,554,266,959.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.87 per cent to $0.3494. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 54.45 per cent to $548,301,489.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.19 per cent to $287.53. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35.52 per cent at $1,515,377,312.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 3.32 per cent at $0.08371. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 53 per cent at $1,116,934,369.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.81 per cent to $0.000009796.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.79 per cent to $6,353.13. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 50.07 per cent at $25,266,029.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 8.18 per cent at 13.79 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 38.79 per cent at $283,438,839.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 4.26 per cent at $63.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 33.08 per cent at $116,303,859.