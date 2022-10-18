Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Rise, Huobi Token (HT) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in green with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) rising, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Tuesday morning.

Today’s most trending crypto was Cardano.

The crypto market cap rose about 1.65 per cent to $934.03 billion and its trading volume was up by 30.64 per cent to $50.35 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Huobi Token (HT); it was up 14.77 per cent at $7.69. The top loser was Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which was trading at $18.77 with a 4.01 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 1.74 per cent to $19,511.09.

BTC was trading with gains for the entirety of October 17, but its price did not move beyond the $19,500 levels. Although the trading volume of BTC was up by a significant percentage, its effect on its trading behaviour was not very apparent, rather BTC’s trade was more stable than the trade happening since the past few weeks.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,173.33, while its volume was up by 48.97 per cent at $19,173.33.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 2.43 per cent to $1,329.50 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH’s trade was also a slow mover like BTC, and it appears it is in a consolidation phase. ETH came in the red territory for briefly on October 17 late morning but managed to quickly recover and is currently creating a new high price with each passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,297.45. ETH’s trading volume was up by 23.59 per cent at $9,486,903,775.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.26 per cent at $30.94 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.66 per cent at $0.4749 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 30.64 per cent at $1,488,894,906.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.2 per cent to $0.3685. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.91 per cent to $382,984,738.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.99 per cent to $274.42. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.86 per cent at $599,477,339.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 1.48 per cent at $0.05955. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.66 per cent at $180,621,724.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.06 per cent to $0.00001035.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 1.64 per cent to $7,855.60. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 23.3 per cent at $21,164,675.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 2.61 per cent at $16.15 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 40.04 per cent at $179,428,399.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.85 per cent at $78.32 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.46 per cent at $118,150,504.