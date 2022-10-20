Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.16 per cent and Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.74 per cent. Bitcoin was the most trending, while TerraClassicUSD (USTC) was the top gainer with 13.43 per cent gains.

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 9:07 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in red with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Thursday morning. Bitcoin was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.23 per cent to $916.06 billion but its trading volume was down by 17.24 per cent to $44.96 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC); it was up 13.43 per cent at $0.03972. The top loser was Casper (CSPR), which was trading at $0.04115 with losses of 9.35 per cent in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.16 per cent to $19,054.54.

Bitcoin was trading with gains on the morning of October 19, but as the day progressed, BTC slid into the red territory and ultimately fell below the $19,000 mark briefly. Both BTC’s price and trading volume were down.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,971.46, while its volume was down by 24.58 per cent at $22,992,530,216.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.74 per cent to $1,282.30 in the last 24 hours to Thursday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile, with its price swinging wildly on either side of the spectrum. Ultimately, the price fell below the $1,300 mark on October 20 morning.

Related stories

Latest Crypto News: Most Salvadorans Consider Bitcoin’s Adoption As Currency A ‘Failure’

Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Market Falls As BTC Sheds 1.5%, ETH Slides 1.6%

Latest Crypto News: Mastercard To Enable Crypto Trading, Walmart CTO Expects ‘Big’ Disruptions

 The lowest price for ETH was $1,275.32. ETH’s trading volume was down by 17.18 per cent at $8,595,835,452.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.42 per cent at $28.91 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.7 per cent at $0.4567 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 10.27 per cent at $1,482,890,079.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.11 per cent to $0.3511. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 0.16 per cent to $434,403,786.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.45 per cent to $270.72. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.23 per cent at $518,160,064.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.29 per cent at $0.05895. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.06 per cent at $291,322,719.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.06 per cent to $0.000009899.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.07 per cent to $7,515.22. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.86 per cent at $17,861,848.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.26 per cent at $15.15 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 16.7 per cent at $190,614,374.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 0.09 per cent at $81.86 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.46 per cent at $177,730,062.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Cardano (ADA) Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cryptocurrency Investments
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District

J&K: Police Personnel Killed In Grenade Attack In Kulgam District