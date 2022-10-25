Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, Klaytn (KLAY) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were in red with Bitcoin, Ethereum falling along with altcoins such as Solana, Binance and others, on Tuesday morning. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.73 per cent to $930.04 billion and its trading volume was up by 13.51 per cent to $52.51 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn (KLAY); it was up 14.54 per cent at $0.2042. The top loser was Trust Wallet Token (TWT), which was trading at $1.05 with losses of 5.4 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.61 per cent to $19,314.11.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile on October 24, and its price frequently moved back and forth in the $19,200 to $19,300 range. As on October 25 morning, BTC trade seems to have stabilised by a little margin although it is still trading with slight losses.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,206.32, while its volume was up by 16.58 per cent at $28,553,978,490.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.96 per cent to $1,341.34 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too exhibited a highly volatile trading behaviour; its trading volume was up while price was down. ETH price remained range-bound within $1,327 to $1,355.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,327.85. ETH’s trading volume was up by 17.17 per cent at $12,613,206,644.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.83 per cent at $28.31 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.25 per cent at $0.4474 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 27.67 per cent at $1,305,992,024.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.82 per cent to $0.3619. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.41 per cent to $390,020,781.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.53 per cent to $273.80. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.02 per cent at $531,140,143.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 0.05 per cent at $0.05983. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.89 per cent at $214,996,584.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.06 per cent to $0.000009936.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.24 per cent to $7,697.89. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.48 per cent at $21,114,198.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.98 per cent at $15.70 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.37 per cent at $154,474,513.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 4.88 per cent at $83.96 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.79 per cent at $151,671,179.