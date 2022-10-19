Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, Aave (AAVE) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in red with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Wednesday morning.

Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.72 per cent to $927.18 billion but its trading volume was up by 7.43 per cent to $54.32 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Aave (AAVE); it was up 4.75 per cent at $82.07. The top loser was Convex Finance (CVX), which was trading at $5.13 with losses of 8.85 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.06 per cent to $19,282.82.

BTC was on an upward journey with both its price and trading volume in green since the morning of October 18. However, its flight was abruptly arrested, and it came crashing down from $19,600 levels around 7 pm to about $19,300 levels by 9 pm and even further down by midnight. Currently, BTC is trading slightly above its day’s lowest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,173.33, while its volume was up by 48.97 per cent at $19,173.33.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.81 per cent to $1,305.95 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with its price frequently going up and down. ETH was already in the red zone by the afternoon of October 18, but it did touch the green zone briefly around 4 pm in the evening. But right after that ETH came crashing down and went below the $1,300 mark.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,291.66. ETH’s trading volume was up by 9.26 per cent at $10,377,460,876.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.21 per cent at $29.95 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.85 per cent at $0.4611 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.75 per cent at $1,344,956,520.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.65 per cent to $0.3582. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.49 per cent to $433,723,304.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.81 per cent to $271.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.44 per cent at $596,824,961.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.22 per cent at $0.05975. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 32.49 per cent at $238,988,679.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.59 per cent to $0.00001008.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.49 per cent to $7,674.86. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.3 per cent at $20,258,877.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.8 per cent at $15.69 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.47 per cent at $190,614,374.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.75 per cent at $82.07 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 42.67 per cent at $168,059,388.