Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, Aave (AAVE) Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.06 per cent and Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.81 per cent. Bitcoin was the most trending, while Aave (AAVE) was the top gainer with 4.75 per cent gains.

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, Aave (AAVE) Top Gainer
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall, Aave (AAVE) Top Gainer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 9:20 am

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in red with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling, along with other altcoins such as Solana, Binance and Cardano, on Wednesday morning. 

Today’s most trending crypto was Bitcoin.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.72 per cent to $927.18 billion but its trading volume was up by 7.43 per cent to $54.32 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Aave (AAVE); it was up 4.75 per cent at $82.07. The top loser was Convex Finance (CVX), which was trading at $5.13 with losses of 8.85 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.06 per cent to $19,282.82.

BTC was on an upward journey with both its price and trading volume in green since the morning of October 18. However, its flight was abruptly arrested, and it came crashing down from $19,600 levels around 7 pm to about $19,300 levels by 9 pm and even further down by midnight. Currently, BTC is trading slightly above its day’s lowest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,173.33, while its volume was up by 48.97 per cent at $19,173.33.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.81 per cent to $1,305.95 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Related stories

Crypto Prices Today: Market Remains Stable, DeFi Segment Falls As AAVE Slides 2.6%

Latest Crypto News: Mastercard To Enable Crypto Trading, Walmart CTO Expects ‘Big’ Disruptions

Planning To Gift NFTs, Crypto, VDAs This Diwali? Here’s All You Need To Know About Taxation, Too

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with its price frequently going up and down. ETH was already in the red zone by the afternoon of October 18, but it did touch the green zone briefly around 4 pm in the evening. But right after that ETH came crashing down and went below the $1,300 mark.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,291.66. ETH’s trading volume was up by 9.26 per cent at $10,377,460,876.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.21 per cent at $29.95 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.85 per cent at $0.4611 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.75 per cent at $1,344,956,520.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.65 per cent to $0.3582. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.49 per cent to $433,723,304.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.81 per cent to $271.93. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.44 per cent at $596,824,961.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 0.22 per cent at $0.05975. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 32.49 per cent at $238,988,679.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.59 per cent to $0.00001008.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.49 per cent to $7,674.86. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.3 per cent at $20,258,877.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.8 per cent at $15.69 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.47 per cent at $190,614,374.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.75 per cent at $82.07 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 42.67 per cent at $168,059,388.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain Technology Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Cryptocurrency Investments Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

J&K: Two Labourers From Uttar Pradesh Killed In Overnight Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Shopian

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs

T20 WC: Scotland Beat West Indies By 42 Runs