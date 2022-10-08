Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, Ripple (XRP) Top Gainer, Frontier Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 2.37 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.77 per cent, and Solana was down by 2.2 per cent. Ripple (XRP) was the top gainer with 6.29 per cent gains.

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, Ripple (XRP) Top Gainer, Frontier Most Trending
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, Ripple (XRP) Top Gainer, Frontier Most Trending

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:15 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins falling on Saturday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Frontier (FRONT), which is a decentralised finance (DeFi) aggregator.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.28 per cent to $946.58 billion but its trading volume was down by 6.62 per cent to $51.87 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Ripple (XRP); it was up 6.29 per cent at $0.5186. The top loser was Reserve Rights (RSR), which was trading at $0.008075 with a 10.97 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.37 per cent to $19,532.37.

BTC could not sustain trading at $20,000 levels and gave up sometime around 5.54 pm on October 8 and crashed down to $19,592 and even lower within a span of 40 minutes. BTC has still not yet recovered its earlier price levels and continues to trade near its intraday’s lowest price point.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,395.79, while its volume was down by 9.57 per cent at $28,724,800,359.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.77 per cent to $1,333.41 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Like BTC, ETH too came crashing down from $1,356 price levels to around $1,329 price levels sometime around 6 pm on October 8. However, around 8.29 pm, there was an unsuccessful attempt by ETH buyers to lift its price and at that moment the price managed to recover to $1,345 levels too. But ultimately ETH succumbed to high selling pressure and as a result its price fell even lower.

Related stories

Here’s How 5G Will Impact Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse And NFT Industries

CBDC: RBI To Soon Start Pilot Launch Of e-Rupee For Specific Use Cases

Latest Crypto News: Binance Loses $100 Million Coins In Cyberattack, ZebPay Looks For Singapore Permit

The lowest price for ETH was $1,321.75. ETH’s trading volume was up by 0.87 per cent at $10,982,955,980.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.2 per cent at $32.90 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 6.29 per cent at $0.5186 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.78 per cent at $2,609,906,826.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.85 per cent to $0.4248. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 5.64 per cent to $416,906,979.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.7 per cent to $281.16. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.14 per cent at $895,903,120.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.78 per cent at $0.06236. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.05 per cent at $302,596,087.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.65 per cent to $0.00001114.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.07 per cent to $8,112.60. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.44 per cent at $18,014,603.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.77 per cent at $16.97 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 7.98 per cent at $157,366,303.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.52 per cent at $75.91 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 11.57 per cent at $78,713,825.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin Ethereum Classic (ETC) Blockchain Technology NFT Project Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dogecoin (DOGE) Cryptocurrency Investments Cardano (ADA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

'I Hate You Indian', 'Go Back To Your Country', 'Dirty Hindu': 5 Times Indians Faced Abuse In US

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect

Explained: Why Has WHO Warned Against These Indian-made Cough Syrups And Their Fatal Effect