Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall, Casper (CSPR) Top Gainer, Frontier Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.55 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.26 per cent, and Solana was down by 1.8 per cent. Casper (CSPR) was the top gainer with 10.71 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:39 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins falling on Friday morning. Today’s most trending crypto was Frontier (FRONT), which is a decentralised finance (DeFi) aggregator.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.39 per cent to $958.36 billion but its trading volume was up by 0.13 per cent to $60 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Casper (CSPR); it was up 10.71 per cent at $0.03532. The top loser was Helium (HNT), which was trading at $5.06 with a 9.7 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.55 per cent to $20,015.52.

BTC could not sustain its high price levels and began to fall sometime around 11 am on October 6. For the entire October 6, BTC was trading with losses, but it was only after 8 pm that it broke the $20,000 level and slid into the $19,000 price levels. Although BTC recovered from its intraday’s lowest price point, but its trading volume has gone down.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,801.80, while its volume was down by 10.9 per cent at $31,519,938,530.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.26 per cent to $1,356.30 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH has become quite volatile since the past one week and today was no different. ETH is experiencing some wild swings in its daily trading with its price frequently going up and then coming down only to go up again. ETH price moved nowhere and remained confined to the $1,349 to $1,378 price range.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,349.45. ETH’s trading volume was up by 0.87 per cent at $10,982,955,980.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.8 per cent at $33.72 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.65 per cent at $0.4881 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.26 per cent at $1,908,227,747.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.44 per cent to $0.4285. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 15.41 per cent to $393,623,442.

Binance (BNB) was down by 3.57 per cent to $285.79. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 47.38 per cent at $1,030,741,418.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 2.33 per cent at $0.0635. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.07 per cent at $361,940,992.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.75 per cent to $0.00001121.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.93 per cent to $8,212.38. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.78 per cent at $19,128,907.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.11 per cent at $17.12 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.48 per cent at $168,878,590.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.36 per cent at $77.72 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.57 per cent at $89,060,944.

