Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 2%, Ethereum Fell 3%, TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were in red and the market cap once again fell below the $1 trillion mark, with Bitcoin, Ethereum falling along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others. Minifootball (MINIFOOTBALL) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap fell about 2.02 per cent to $980.02 billion and its trading volume was down by 14.91 per cent to $88.11 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC); it was up 24.2 per cent at $0.0465. The top loser was Toncoin (TON), which was trading at $1.62 with a loss of 13.32 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.13 per cent to $20,255.44.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,230.58, while its volume was down by 16.71 per cent at $50,788,968,151.

BTC was trading with gains for most of the morning of October 27 but around 2.25 pm, the upward momentum was lost and BTC as a result came crashing down from $20,800 price levels to around $20,230 levels.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 2.79 per cent to $1,505.86 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with its price swinging back and forth between green and red zones. Add to the factor that its trading volume was up, while at the same moment its price being volatile, made the overall trade very range bound and with wild swings on either side of the spectrum.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,503.66. ETH’s trading volume was up by 16.64 per cent at $31,660,073,991.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.49 per cent at $30.60 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 2.18 per cent at $0.4624 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.16 per cent at $1,502,722,620.

Cardano (ADA) fell 5.38 per cent to $0.3841. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.25 per cent to $691,092,279.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.08 per cent to $286.54. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.57 per cent at $855,145,123.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.79 per cent at $0.07343. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 69.66 per cent at $2,651,999,770.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.19 per cent to $0.00001044.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.67 per cent to $8,000.98. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.48 per cent at $34,232,062.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.87 per cent at $16.94 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.35 per cent at $363,317,875.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.85 per cent at $82.35 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.79 per cent at $135,458,852.