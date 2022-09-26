Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 0.56%, Ethereum Down 1.33%, Solana Down 3.38%, ApeCoin Up 5.16%

Cryptocurrency markets seem to have been trading with losses with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and others falling on Monday morning. Incidentally though ETH was trading with losses, it was today’s most trending cryptocurrency.

The crypto market cap lost about 0.9 per cent to $925.73 billion but its trading volume was up by 1.73 per cent to 53.43 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was ApeCoin (APE); it was up 5.16 per cent at $5.75. The top loser was Terra Classic (LUNC), which was trading at $0.0001975 with a 15.96 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Monday morning, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.56 per cent to $18,863.60.

Bitcoin was highly volatile over the weekend. It was after 10.29 pm on September 25 that BTC chose a direction, but towards the red zone; it kept recording a new low with each passing hour. As of Monday morning, BTC managed to stay halfway away from its intraday lowest price level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,696.47, while its volume was up by 1.38 per cent at $25,312,283,444.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.33 per cent to $1,305.48 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH was trading with slight gains for most of the day on September 26. However, in the evening, its price came under significant selling pressure and fell and slid well below the $1,300 mark. It was only after 7.14 am on September 26 that ETH managed to break out from its intraday lowest price levels and cross over to trade in the $1,300 price levels.



The lowest price for ETH was $1,275.63. ETH’s trading volume was up by 9.35 per cent at $12,607,820,979.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.38 per cent at $32.60 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 0.14 per cent at $0.4809 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.96 per cent at $3,553,358,649.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.27 per cent to $0.4439. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 5.4 per cent to $570,317,225.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.84 per cent to $273.08. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.67 per cent at $671,702,649.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.86 per cent at $0.06156. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 47.74 per cent at $378,267,583

Shiba Inu was down by 2.95 per cent to $0.00001106.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 0.88 per cent to $8,184.16. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.36 per cent at $30,535,521.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.16 per cent at $17.33 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.84 per cent at $151,216,075.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.5 per cent at $74.25 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 21.34 per cent at $83,980,100.