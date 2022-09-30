Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 0.28%, Ethereum Down 0.8%, Solana Up 1.85%, Ripple (XRP) Up 8.76%

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) falling but some other altcoins rising. Meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu were also trading with losses.

Today’s most trending crypto was Viberate (VIB), which is a music analytics platform.

The crypto market cap rose about 0.04 per cent to $942.26 billion but its trading volume was down by 15.29 per cent to $69.83 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Ripple (XRP); it was up 8.76 per cent at $0.4803. The top loser was STEPN (GMT), which was trading at $0.6427 with a 2.57 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.28 per cent to $19,399.81.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile with frequent ups and downs either in green or red zones. At one point after 7.49 pm on September 29, BTC recorded a steep fall in its price from about $19,300 levels to $18,900 levels within an hour. However by 10.59 pm the price fully recovered and even scaled to create a new high price at around $19,500 levels.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,924.35, while its volume was down by 20.37 per cent at $40,498,859,955.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.8 per cent to $1,327.51 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH too was exhibiting the same volatile trading behaviour as BTC, and it too came crashing down from $1,340 levels to $1,295 levels within two hours sometime around 6.40 pm on September 29. ETH is currently trading half way between its day’s low and highest price point.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,293.19. ETH’s trading volume was down by 18.89 per cent at $13,983,979,433.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.85 per cent at $34.18 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 8.76 per cent at $0.4803 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 62.02 per cent at $3,808,311,471.

Cardano (ADA) rose 0.63 per cent to $0.4385. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 3.82 per cent to $558,482,179.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.58 per cent to $284.62. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.59 per cent at $800,577,108.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 0.22 per cent at $0.06049. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.64 per cent at $234,988,172.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.33 per cent to $0.00001113.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.08 per cent to $8,148.00. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.53 per cent at $32,099,361.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.92 per cent at $17.38 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 8.49 per cent at $216,578,533.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 0.33 per cent at $76.58 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.89 per cent at $79,932,146.